EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling Spinning Out of Control — How Frightening Car Crash is Only the Latest Calamity to Hit Actress
May 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Stressed-out single mom Tori Spelling is running on fumes – and RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders hope her recent car crash will be a wake-up call to hit the brakes.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum escaped death in the April 2 crash involving four of her five kids and three of their friends – prompting pals to worry she's cursed.
Crash Chaos Adds to Tori’s Stress
"Tori is stretched so thin these days. She's juggling too many things at once and barely has any time to relax," said a source.
"She's an incredible mom, no question, and her career's going as well as it has in a long while, so from that point of view her life is going well. But doing the bulk of the child-raising is all-consuming. That's just the reality, and a lot of folks are encouraging Tori to delegate more."
Spelling, 52, was at the wheel in Temecula, Calif., when her vehicle was hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light while speeding.
According to authorities, three ambulances took Spelling and all seven children to a hospital, where they were treated for cuts, contusions and concussions.
"We're OK, but it's been really overwhelming," she later shared on Instagram.
Money Woes Plague Single Mom Tori
Single parenthood and money woes are Spelling's biggest problems, insiders said. All five of her children with ex Dean McDermott – Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9 – live with her.
Court records show that Spelling and McDermott, 59, racked up more than $1.7million in tax bills and faced lawsuits over unpaid credit cards and personal loans before their 18-year marriage officially ended last year.
"She's constantly living in the red, and she has been for years," shared an insider.
What's more, Spelling can't seem to avoid trouble – running up a huge bill supporting her pal Denise Richards on OnlyFans and abruptly dropping out of a long-planned Las Vegas gig in December, pals said.
Tori’s ‘Cursed’ Life Under Scrutiny
"Whether it's her fault or not, Tori is always getting into these dramatic situations. It's like she's cursed," said a pal.
"Nobody is saying this accident was her fault, but it's put her lifestyle under scrutiny. If it causes her to take things easier, then it could be a blessing in disguise."