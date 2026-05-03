EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling Spinning Out of Control — How Frightening Car Crash is Only the Latest Calamity to Hit Actress

"Tori is stretched so thin these days. She's juggling too many things at once and barely has any time to relax," said a source.

"She's an incredible mom, no question, and her career's going as well as it has in a long while, so from that point of view her life is going well. But doing the bulk of the child-raising is all-consuming. That's just the reality, and a lot of folks are encouraging Tori to delegate more."

Spelling, 52, was at the wheel in Temecula, Calif., when her vehicle was hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light while speeding.

According to authorities, three ambulances took Spelling and all seven children to a hospital, where they were treated for cuts, contusions and concussions.

"We're OK, but it's been really overwhelming," she later shared on Instagram.