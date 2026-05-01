EXCLUSIVE: Tori Amos' Voice Dead — Wailing Warbler Hit By Huge Life Change That Has Laid Waste to Cornflake Girl's Iconic High-Pitched Register

Tori Amos has revealed her powerful mezzo-soprano voice that defined hits including Cornflake Girl has shifted dramatically following her entering the menopause – a change insiders tell RadarOnline.com will shock and devastate her fanbase. The 62-year-old singer-songwriter, best known for albums such as Little Earthquakes, has admitted hormonal changes have altered her vocal range, leaving her unable to reach the high notes which once characterized her performances.

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Menopause Sparks Vocal Shift Admission

Source: Mega Tori Amos revealed a dramatic shift in her mezzo-soprano vocal range.

Amos, who now divides her time between Florida and Cornwall in southwest England, made the admission as she prepares to release her forthcoming album In Times of Dragons, which also features guest vocals from her 25-year-old daughter, Natashya. The revelation comes amid wider conversations about the physical impact of menopause on performers whose careers depend on vocal consistency. Speaking candidly about her vocal and physical transformation, Amos acknowledged the challenge of adapting to her evolving instrument. She said: "I'm on the other side of (menopause) – a chill hottie... I've had to come to terms with the fact that, through hormonal changes, my range has changed. I said to myself, you adapt or you collapse."

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Fans React to Significant Vocal Shifts

Source: Mega Amos prepared for the release of her forthcoming album 'In Times of Dragons.'

A music industry source said the implications of Amos' admission are hugely significant for her fanbase. They added: "For many fans, Tori's high voice is inseparable from their emotional connection to her music. Hearing that it has fundamentally changed will come as a shock – and for some, it will feel genuinely devastating. "But there is also admiration for her honesty. Artists rarely speak so openly about the physical realities that shape their sound over time." Amos suggested she has little choice but to continue evolving creatively, even as her vocal abilities shift.

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Practical Life and Industry Vocal Standards

Source: Mega The musician divided her time between her homes in Florida and Cornwall.

Reflecting on her life beyond music, she said: "I can't do a whole lot. I'm virtually unemployable. Some of the builders that have been building the rehearsal shed (at her home in Cornwall), they can do all kinds of things." She added her sound engineer husband Mark Hawley is also "very practical." Another industry source emphasized vocal changes of this kind are not uncommon but are rarely discussed so publicly by artists. They added: "What Tori is describing is a natural physiological process, but in an industry that prizes perfection and consistency, it is often hidden. Fans may initially be surprised, but many will ultimately respect her decision to embrace a different register rather than attempt to replicate something that is no longer sustainable."

New Album Reflects Evolving Creative Identity

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Source: Mega Tori invited her daughter Natashya to provide guest vocals on the new record