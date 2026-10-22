'Top Gun' Star Tom Skerritt Dead at 93, Family Confirms: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
M*A*S*H and Top Gun star Tom Skerritt has passed away at 93, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, October 22, his "deeply saddened" family confirmed that the famed actor died of "natural causes" on Wednesday.
'We Are Heartbroken by His Loss'
Skerritt was remembered as a "loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi" in a statement shared with a publication following his death.
"We are heartbroken by his loss," the statement continued. "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives."
Memorial Service Information to Be Announced
"We are incredibly grateful for the love and support being shown by his friends, colleagues, and fans," his family added. "We ask for privacy as our family grieves."
Skerritt's family also confirmed that information about his memorial service will be shared at a later time.
Aside from his memorable role as Duke Forest in M*A*S*H (1970) and Commander Mike "Viper" Metcalf in Top Gun (1986), he's also known for his work as Drum Eatenton in Steel Magnolias (1989), Captain Dallas in Alien (1979), and Sheriff Jimmy Brock in Picket Fences in the early to mid-'90s. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for the role in 1993.