'Top Chef' Star Brittanny Anderson's Restaurant In Hot Water After Allegedly Canceling Christian Group's Reservations

The reservations were made by The Family Foundation. According to their website, the group promoted itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan, faith-based organization" that is dedicated to "preserve and promote the family in Virginia as God's foundation."

After the former Top Chef and Chopped contestant's staff allegedly canceled the reservation, The Family Foundation called them out, claiming the last-minute decision was a "double standard of the left."

The Christian group's president, Victoria Cobb, addressed the controversial dinner cancelation in a blog post made to the nonprofit's website.

Titled We've Been Canceled! Again, Cobb addressed the reservation mishap and also used the post to ask a bigger question about why Metzger's staff felt "uncomfortable" and "unsafe."