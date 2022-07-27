Death Confirmation: 'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Has Died, One Day After Wife's Premature Passing Error

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for,” Christopher said. “He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero."

Dow's son continued by stating, “My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.’”