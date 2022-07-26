Fatal Error: Tony Dow’s Wife ‘Mistakenly’ Thought ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Had Died, Son Clarifies He’s In Final Stages Of Life

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Leave It To Beaver star's death was falsely announced on Tuesday by his team.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him," the statement read.

"The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all."