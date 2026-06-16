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EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Tommy Lee Jones's Supportive Squad — How Movie Tough Guy is Leaning on Former Veep in Wake of Daughter's Drug Overdose Death

Tommy Lee Jones has been leaning on a former VP after his daughter's fatal drug overdose death.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones has been leaning on a former VP after his daughter's fatal drug overdose death.

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June 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Screen tough Tommy Lee Jones, 79, is still seriously grieving his late 34-year-old daughter, who suffered a fatal drug overdose on Jan. 1 – but loved ones led by his best friend Al Gore are working overtime to lift his spirits and keep him company as he does his best to persevere amid his unfathomable loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Even though Tommy Lee is known for not being the friendliest or most affable Hollywood actor, there's no denying his artistry, and he is respected across the industry," an insider said.

"People who have reached out to him since his daughter Victoria Jones' shocking death said that he might never recover from this. It's hit him like a ton of bricks, and this isn't the kind of loss that you can set aside by diving back into work as a distraction."

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Daughter's Death Leaves Lasting Scars

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Tommy Lee Jones is reportedly struggling with the loss of daughter, Victoria Jones, following her fatal overdose on New Year's Day.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones is reportedly struggling with the loss of daughter, Victoria Jones, following her fatal overdose on New Year's Day.

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Victoria, who appeared in her father's 2002 flick Men in Black II, was found lifeless at a hotel in San Francisco during the early hours of New Year's Day.

About six weeks later, the city's medical examiner announced she had died due to the "toxic effects of cocaine" and ruled the manner of her death as an "accident."

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Friends Rally Around Heartbroken Actor

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Al Gore has reportedly remained a key source of support for Tommy Lee in the months after his daughter's death.
Source: MEGA

Al Gore has reportedly remained a key source of support for Tommy Lee in the months after his daughter's death.

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The insider says of the Fugitive star: "He's got his longtime friend Al Gore to check up on him and try to lift his spirits, but none of his Hollywood collaborators have been allowed into his inner circle the way Gore has.

"The real signal that Tommy Lee has experienced some measure of healing after this totally unexpected tragedy will be when he returns to full-time work, and that simply hasn’t happened yet."

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The former vice president is said to be helping Tommy Lee maintain his sense of humor as he navigates a personal tragedy.
Source: MEGA

The former vice president is said to be helping Tommy Lee maintain his sense of humor as he navigates a personal tragedy.

The insider shared the “famously grumpy” geezer’s ambition to do great work is still the thing that gets him out of bed in the morning.

"The good thing about his relationship with Gore is that they bring out the sense of humor in one another, and it’s always been easy for them to make each other laugh," the insider said. "If anyone can help Tommy Lee come back from this sad situation, it’s the former vice president."

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