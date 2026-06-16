EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Tommy Lee Jones's Supportive Squad — How Movie Tough Guy is Leaning on Former Veep in Wake of Daughter's Drug Overdose Death

Screen tough Tommy Lee Jones, 79, is still seriously grieving his late 34-year-old daughter, who suffered a fatal drug overdose on Jan. 1 – but loved ones led by his best friend Al Gore are working overtime to lift his spirits and keep him company as he does his best to persevere amid his unfathomable loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Even though Tommy Lee is known for not being the friendliest or most affable Hollywood actor, there's no denying his artistry, and he is respected across the industry," an insider said.

"People who have reached out to him since his daughter Victoria Jones' shocking death said that he might never recover from this. It's hit him like a ton of bricks, and this isn't the kind of loss that you can set aside by diving back into work as a distraction."