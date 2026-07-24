EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Disease Fear — Mötley Crüe Wildman's Admission He Worked as An Escort 'Sparks Terror Among Exes'
July 24 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Tommy Lee's admission he once worked as an escort has sparked alarm among his former partners, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the revelation has raised fears about potential exposure to sexually transmitted diseases.
The 63-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer made the admission during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, reflecting on his early years in Los Angeles when he was living with bandmates Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil while struggling for cash.
Desperate Days Before the Rise to Fame
At the time, the trio were receiving just $20 a week from their manager and were searching for ways to survive before their rise to fame.
Lee described how they were introduced to a woman he identified as a madame, who offered them paid companionship work. But the revelation has since prompted concern among some former partners, according to individuals close to the musician's past relationships.
Speaking on the podcast, Lee admitted: "Very beginning, when we all had moved into an apartment together, and then we meet this lady who's the madame. She was a few years older than us, and that's where we met, and then started talking. She's like, 'I got work for you guys.'"
He added: "Each guy got $20 a week. We saw some big numbers, and we were like, 'OK, f--- it, let's do it.'" Lee went on to describe the nature of the encounters, but stressed many involved little more than companionship.
Lee recalled: "Sometimes go and just sit and have dinner with them. Just dinner, literally. Just want company just to dine with. But you know what? I think I was lucky too, because a couple of the older women that I got, they were actually really fun."
'The Fear Is About the Unknown'
However, the candid recollection is said to have unsettled some of Lee's former partners.
One source familiar with his past relationships said: "There is genuine concern among some of his exes. Hearing that he was involved in escort work, even if it was limited, has triggered worries about sexual health and whether everything was disclosed at the time."
Another insider added: "People are not accusing him of anything directly, but it has raised questions. The fear is about the unknown, even after all these years – especially given how little was said publicly until now."
Decades of Risk and Survival Magic
Lee's history has long been associated with excess, including substance abuse and legal troubles, which he has spoken about openly in recent years.
In a previous interview, he reflected on his survival through decades of high-risk behavior, saying: "Honestly, I pinch myself on a daily basis. I'm like, 'How am I still alive?'"
He continued: "Like, do I have some lucky horseshoe stuck in my a--, or is somebody watching over me that I'm unaware of? How is it even possible? "Watch ... I'll walk out of my house now and get hit by a truck!"
Tommy Lee Tames His Lifestyle: 'I'm Not That Crazy Anymore'
Despite his reputation as a rock 'n' roll wildman, Lee has suggested his lifestyle has moderated with age. He remains passionate about motorcycles but says his approach is now more measured.
Lee added: "I do like choppers just because they're so laid back. You just cruise because, especially out here in California, if you're riding you want to chill out.
"Any of the fast sort, those café-racer style bikes, are just so f------ dangerous. I prefer the chopper because it's chill – you're not doing wheelies at 80 miles an hour. I'm not that crazy anymore."
Sources maintain that while Lee's comments on his escorting were intended as a reflection on hardship and survival, the fallout has underscored how revelations from the past can continue to resonate decades later.