The 63-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer made the admission during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, reflecting on his early years in Los Angeles when he was living with bandmates Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil while struggling for cash.

Tommy Lee 's admission he once worked as an escort has sparked alarm among his former partners, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the revelation has raised fears about potential exposure to sexually transmitted diseases.

At the time, the trio were receiving just $20 a week from their manager and were searching for ways to survive before their rise to fame.

Lee described how they were introduced to a woman he identified as a madame, who offered them paid companionship work. But the revelation has since prompted concern among some former partners, according to individuals close to the musician's past relationships.

Speaking on the podcast, Lee admitted: "Very beginning, when we all had moved into an apartment together, and then we meet this lady who's the madame. She was a few years older than us, and that's where we met, and then started talking. She's like, 'I got work for you guys.'"

He added: "Each guy got $20 a week. We saw some big numbers, and we were like, 'OK, f--- it, let's do it.'" Lee went on to describe the nature of the encounters, but stressed many involved little more than companionship.

Lee recalled: "Sometimes go and just sit and have dinner with them. Just dinner, literally. Just want company just to dine with. But you know what? I think I was lucky too, because a couple of the older women that I got, they were actually really fun."