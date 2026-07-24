Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tommy Lee
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Disease Fear — Mötley Crüe Wildman's Admission He Worked as An Escort 'Sparks Terror Among Exes'

Photo of Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee admitted to once working as an escort.

July 24 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tommy Lee's admission he once worked as an escort has sparked alarm among his former partners, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the revelation has raised fears about potential exposure to sexually transmitted diseases.

The 63-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer made the admission during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, reflecting on his early years in Los Angeles when he was living with bandmates Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil while struggling for cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate Days Before the Rise to Fame

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Lee admitted working as an escort early in his career.

At the time, the trio were receiving just $20 a week from their manager and were searching for ways to survive before their rise to fame.

Lee described how they were introduced to a woman he identified as a madame, who offered them paid companionship work. But the revelation has since prompted concern among some former partners, according to individuals close to the musician's past relationships.

Speaking on the podcast, Lee admitted: "Very beginning, when we all had moved into an apartment together, and then we meet this lady who's the madame. She was a few years older than us, and that's where we met, and then started talking. She's like, 'I got work for you guys.'"

He added: "Each guy got $20 a week. We saw some big numbers, and we were like, 'OK, f--- it, let's do it.'" Lee went on to describe the nature of the encounters, but stressed many involved little more than companionship.

Lee recalled: "Sometimes go and just sit and have dinner with them. Just dinner, literally. Just want company just to dine with. But you know what? I think I was lucky too, because a couple of the older women that I got, they were actually really fun."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Fear Is About the Unknown'

Photo of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

Lee, her with Pamela Anderson, raised health concerns among former partners following his admission.

However, the candid recollection is said to have unsettled some of Lee's former partners.

One source familiar with his past relationships said: "There is genuine concern among some of his exes. Hearing that he was involved in escort work, even if it was limited, has triggered worries about sexual health and whether everything was disclosed at the time."

Another insider added: "People are not accusing him of anything directly, but it has raised questions. The fear is about the unknown, even after all these years – especially given how little was said publicly until now."

Article continues below advertisement

Decades of Risk and Survival Magic

Photo of Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Lee previously expressed surprise at surviving his past lifestyle.

Lee's history has long been associated with excess, including substance abuse and legal troubles, which he has spoken about openly in recent years.

In a previous interview, he reflected on his survival through decades of high-risk behavior, saying: "Honestly, I pinch myself on a daily basis. I'm like, 'How am I still alive?'"

He continued: "Like, do I have some lucky horseshoe stuck in my a--, or is somebody watching over me that I'm unaware of? How is it even possible? "Watch ... I'll walk out of my house now and get hit by a truck!"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Olivia Wilde & Jordan Peterson

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde's Jordan Peterson 'Terror' — Actress 'Has Only Apologized to Firebrand Over Fear of Being Targeted By His Incel Supporters'

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall died in 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Is Not 'Looking to Replace' Late Partner and 'Love of Her Life' Bryan Randall If She Looks for Love Again

Tommy Lee Tames His Lifestyle: 'I'm Not That Crazy Anymore'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Lee has preferred riding relaxed chopper motorcycles over fast bikes these days.

Despite his reputation as a rock 'n' roll wildman, Lee has suggested his lifestyle has moderated with age. He remains passionate about motorcycles but says his approach is now more measured.

Lee added: "I do like choppers just because they're so laid back. You just cruise because, especially out here in California, if you're riding you want to chill out.

"Any of the fast sort, those café-racer style bikes, are just so f------ dangerous. I prefer the chopper because it's chill – you're not doing wheelies at 80 miles an hour. I'm not that crazy anymore."

Sources maintain that while Lee's comments on his escorting were intended as a reflection on hardship and survival, the fallout has underscored how revelations from the past can continue to resonate decades later.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.