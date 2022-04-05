'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Buys $1.2 Million New York Home, Reaches Deal Over Pad With Estranged Husband In Divorce

As Radar previously reported, Zurkuhlen filed for divorce from Dorfman in February. The two met in 2005 and ended up engaged in 2015. They walked down the aisle in November 2016 but split in June 2021.

Zurkuhlen cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and filed his paperwork without a lawyer. He did not note if he was seeking spousal support from Dorfman or not.

Dorfman agreed with the divorce in her response and cited the same separation date.