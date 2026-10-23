EXCLUSIVE: Tom Skerritt's Astonishing Fortune Revealed After 'Top Gun' Star's Death at Age 93
Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Tom Skerritt made an estimated $12million fortune during an extraordinary Hollywood career spanning more than six decades, with the full scale of the Top Gun star's wealth emerging following his death at the age of 93.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the veteran American actor, who appeared in more than 170 film and television productions, died of natural causes, his family confirmed on October 22.
Tom Skerritt's $12Million Fortune Revealed
Best known for starring alongside Tom Cruise, 64, in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Skerritt also enjoyed major roles in Alien, M*A*S*H, and the acclaimed television drama Picket Fences, establishing himself as one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skerritt's personal fortune was estimated at approximately $12million, reflecting decades of acting work, alongside occasional ventures into directing and producing.
His wealth was accumulated through an unusually enduring career which began in 1962, when he portrayed Sergeant Stan Showalter in the war drama War Hunt.
From 'M*A*S*H' to 'Top Gun' Stardom
The Detroit-born actor secured appearances in popular Western television series, including Bonanza and The Virginian, before achieving wider recognition in Robert Altman's 1970 black comedy M*A*S*H.
Skerritt portrayed Augustus 'Duke' Forrest, one of the film's central characters, although the role was notably omitted from the hugely successful television adaptation.
His career reached another milestone in 1979 when he played Captain Arthur Dallas in Ridley Scott's science-fiction horror classic Alien, alongside Sigourney Weaver, 77.
The film became a defining moment in his Hollywood career and introduced him to another generation of moviegoers.
Seven years later, Skerritt delivered arguably his most recognizable performance as Commander Mike 'Viper' Metcalf in Top Gun, playing the experienced naval aviator responsible for training Cruise's rebellious fighter pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
The blockbuster became a cultural phenomenon and cemented Skerritt's reputation as a commanding screen presence.
Away from Hollywood's biggest productions, he also found considerable success on television.
His portrayal of Sheriff Jimmy Brock in Picket Fences, which ran between 1992 and 1996, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.
Skerritt also appeared in the beloved sitcom Cheers, playing Evan Drake, and starred in the acclaimed 1992 drama A River Runs Through It, directed by Robert Redford.
Despite his considerable screen success, Skerritt continued working well beyond the age at which many Hollywood performers retire.
His extensive IMDb filmography lists 176 acting credits, alongside several directing and producing projects.
Tom Skerritt's Family, Legacy and Final Film
Skerritt's family confirmed he had died from natural causes, although further details surrounding his final days were not disclosed in the supplied report.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, his five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Details of Skerritt's will, estate arrangements and any inheritance provisions have not yet been publicly established.
Reflecting on his ability to move between leading and supporting roles, Tom told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in 1997: "A writer once described me as a character actor locked in a leading man's body, and I've always loved that. It's a nice compliment. I've been able to walk the line between television and features."
Skerritt, who also won legions of fans for his role in Steel Magnolias, spent time supporting military veterans and helped establish the Red Badge Project, an organization that uses storytelling and creative writing to assist veterans.
His later screen work included the 2025 film Broke, starring Wyatt Russell, 40, and Dennis Quaid, 72.