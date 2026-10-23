EXCLUSIVE: Tom Skerritt's Astonishing Fortune Revealed After 'Top Gun' Star's Death at Age 93

The Detroit-born actor secured appearances in popular Western television series, including Bonanza and The Virginian, before achieving wider recognition in Robert Altman's 1970 black comedy M*A*S*H.

Skerritt portrayed Augustus 'Duke' Forrest, one of the film's central characters, although the role was notably omitted from the hugely successful television adaptation.

His career reached another milestone in 1979 when he played Captain Arthur Dallas in Ridley Scott's science-fiction horror classic Alien, alongside Sigourney Weaver, 77.

The film became a defining moment in his Hollywood career and introduced him to another generation of moviegoers.

Seven years later, Skerritt delivered arguably his most recognizable performance as Commander Mike 'Viper' Metcalf in Top Gun, playing the experienced naval aviator responsible for training Cruise's rebellious fighter pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The blockbuster became a cultural phenomenon and cemented Skerritt's reputation as a commanding screen presence.