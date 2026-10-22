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Tom Skerritt Declared He Was 'Making the Most' Out of His Life in Interview Before His Death at 93

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Source: MEGA

Tom Skerritt declared he was doing everything to live his life to the fullest before his death.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Tom Skerritt noted he was "making the most" out of his life in an interview years before the Hollywood star's death at the age of 93, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, October 22, Skerrit's family confirmed his passing, revealing the actor had died of "natural causes" just one day earlier.

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Tom Skerritt Talks Life: 'I've Lived Through Everything'

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Photo of Tom Skerritt
Source: MEGA

'I'm healthy and reasonably sane,' Skerritt quipped in an interview before his death.

In a 2020 interview with Closer Weekly, Skerritt opened up about his life and his future, as he was asked if he had retirement on his mind.

"I don't know what the h-ll that means," Skerritt responded when the word "retirement" was brought up. "Your life changes, and you try to fill it up as much as you possibly can."

At the time, Skerritt was also asked if her had any regrets or life lessons, to which he responded, "I've lived through everything, so what regrets could I have? I'm healthy and reasonably sane. Lessons? Make the most out of every day."

Following his death, Skerritt was remembered as a "loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi" in a statement shared with a publication.

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Tom Skerritt Recalls Legendary Film Career

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Source: MEGA

Skerritt was known for his roles in 'Top Gun' and 'M*A*S*H.'

The statement continued, "We are heartbroken by his loss. While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives."

Skerritt's family also asked for "privacy."

The iconic actor was known for several high-profile roles, including playing Duke Forest in M*A*S*H (1970) and Commander Mike 'Viper' Metcalf in Top Gun (1986). Skerritt also played Drum Eatenton in Steel Magnolias (1989).

"Being with very strong-willed, strong-minded women, I learned to just keep my place," Skerritt joked about his time filming Steel Magnolias. "Each of us were renting a house in Louisiana and each one [hosted] dinner on a Saturday night. I'd just go listen to them talk, and it was quite wonderful to be around strong women. You begin to realize that women should be running the country right now"

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Tom Skerritt's Big-Screen Debut

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Source: MEGA

Skerritt in 1992's 'Knight Moves.'

Skerritt's film career started with a bang, as he worked alongside Robert Redford for his big-screen debut in War Hunt (1962), playing Sergeant Stan Showalter.

He told Closer Weekly of getting the role, "I was an English major and thought, 'If I'm going to write screenplays, I'll find out what it's like to write for an actor by doing it.' I happened to be seen in a play, and someone asked me to be in the movie. I had that friendship with Redford because we lived in somewhat the same neighborhood."

Skerritt also played Captain Dallas in Alien (1979), and Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the series Picket Fences.

"Four great years," Skerritt said of his time on the show. "Kathy Baker played my wife, and the rest of the cast was a nice group. It was written by David E. Kelley, the best writer in TV, so it was rated as the best show on TV for a couple of years, and it won 14 Emmys. I have no complaints."

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Tom Skerritt Remembered By Fans

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Photo of Tom Skerritt
Source: MEGA

Skerritt died of 'natural causes.'

Social media users were quick to remember Skerritt following his passing, as one person wrote on X, "Never the 'leading man,' he still had a ton of meaningful movie roles. I always think of actors in terms of the range of characters they were able to portray..."

Another added, "It was surely a time he lived. 93 is not child’s play. May his soul rest peacefully," and one noted, "From the depths of space in Alien to the skies of Top Gun, Tom Skerritt took us on unforgettable cinematic journeys. May he rest in peace."

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