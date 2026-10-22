Tom Skerritt Declared He Was 'Making the Most' Out of His Life in Interview Before His Death at 93

In a 2020 interview with Closer Weekly, Skerritt opened up about his life and his future, as he was asked if he had retirement on his mind.

"I don't know what the h-ll that means," Skerritt responded when the word "retirement" was brought up. "Your life changes, and you try to fill it up as much as you possibly can."

At the time, Skerritt was also asked if her had any regrets or life lessons, to which he responded, "I've lived through everything, so what regrets could I have? I'm healthy and reasonably sane. Lessons? Make the most out of every day."

Following his death, Skerritt was remembered as a "loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi" in a statement shared with a publication.