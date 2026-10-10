EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise's Poignant Princess Diana Bond Made Him a Royal Family Favorite

But Cruise's royal relationship stretches back to meeting Diana at the 1992 premiere of Far and Away and later inviting her, William, and Prince Harry to the set of Mission: Impossible in 1995.

A royal source claimed: "Tom's connection with the family didn't begin at a gala or through some calculated Hollywood networking exercise. It goes back to Diana and a period when William and Harry were still children. That history gives the relationship an emotional dimension that is difficult to manufacture.

"William remembers Tom as somebody associated with a very happy experience involving his mother. The visit to the Mission: Impossible set became one of those childhood memories that survived everything that followed, particularly the tragedy of Diana's death.

"Over the years, Tom has remained respectful rather than trying to exploit that association. William genuinely enjoys his company, while Catherine has always found him charming and considerate. There is an ease between them now that comes from knowing each other over a long period."

The insider noted, "Tom understands the boundaries around the royal family. Offering Catherine his hand might create photographs and headlines, but within their relationship it is simply characteristic of how he behaves around her. There is genuine warmth there."