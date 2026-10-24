EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Faces Backlash as New Movie Flops at Box Office

What was supposed to be the artistic stretch that would finally lift the star to serious consideration for an Oscar has fizzled into the biggest embarrassment of his seemingly bullet-proof status as a Hollywood superstar.

In fact, early projections strongly suggest Digger is on track to lose between a staggering $150million to $200million, making it one of the biggest flops ever.

"Tom is humiliated and furious, and when Tom is furious, everyone around him feels it," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "This was personal for Tom. He wanted to remind Hollywood he is an actor, not simply an action star. That's why the rejection of the public has hurt so badly."

After years of action blockbusters, Cruise threw himself into Alejandro González Iñárritu's bizarre satire, starring as a powerful oil tycoon who has triggered an environmental disaster.