EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Faces Backlash as New Movie Flops at Box Office
Oct. 24 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise's new flick, Digger, is the biggest bomb of his career, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the furious box-office superstar is going scorched earth on everyone around him in an effort to blame anybody but himself for the epic disaster.
The $180million–plus offbeat comedy opened to a disastrous $8million box office domestically, handing Top Gun Tommy, 64, his weakest returns in decades.
Tom Cruise's Oscar Dreams Crushed
What was supposed to be the artistic stretch that would finally lift the star to serious consideration for an Oscar has fizzled into the biggest embarrassment of his seemingly bullet-proof status as a Hollywood superstar.
In fact, early projections strongly suggest Digger is on track to lose between a staggering $150million to $200million, making it one of the biggest flops ever.
"Tom is humiliated and furious, and when Tom is furious, everyone around him feels it," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "This was personal for Tom. He wanted to remind Hollywood he is an actor, not simply an action star. That's why the rejection of the public has hurt so badly."
After years of action blockbusters, Cruise threw himself into Alejandro González Iñárritu's bizarre satire, starring as a powerful oil tycoon who has triggered an environmental disaster.
Tom Cruise's $300Million Box Office Nightmare
But the public and critics weren't buying what they were selling, with the film pulling in just $8million in the U.S. and $20million globally in its disastrous opening weekend. EuroNews Culture called the movie "a bloated folly that's both hollow and heavy-handed."
On top of Digger's huge budget, the trades report Warner Bros. spent another $100million on marketing, which means that the movie needs to make $300million just to break even.
"Tom can blame the campaign, the studio, the critics and anyone else within firing distance, but he cannot accept the idea that audiences simply didn't want what he was selling," a source said. "He championed this movie. He put his name, power and reputation behind it."
Tom Cruise Refuses to Take Blame for Box Office Disaster
But the one thing Cruise hasn't done, according to the insider, is take any blame for the disastrous results himself.
"Accepting that would mean admitting this wasn't somebody else's failure. It was his big swing, and he missed," the insider added.