Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Dramatic Exit From $455K-a-Month 'Security Risk' Penthouse After Armed Robbery — As Actor Now Eyeing Up Living Next to William and Kate

Photo of Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is looking for a new place to call home, and it may just be near the future king and queen.

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tom Cruise was forced to move out of his ultra luxurious London penthouse as it has become a "risk to his life" – and is now eyeing a home next to Prince William and Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Top Gun star suddenly bolted from his rental home at the exclusive One Hyde Park development, which is said to cost him $455,000-a-month, after a machete-wielding robbery at the Rolex store on the ground floor.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tom Cruise, One Hyde Park development
Source: MEGA; Google Maps

Cruise is believed to have fled the One Hyde Park development following an armed robbery.

The star was already reeling from a High Court legal victory taken on by residents in the condo for $48million worth of defects. While this was good news for homeowners, it meant the live-in tenants were facing up to 10 years of extensive repairs.

Now we can reveal for the first time the inside story of Cruise's dramatic exit, which has led the 63-year-old to look at more low-key homes in posh central London.

As there's no bigger A-lister on the planet than Cruise, the building would have been too much of a security hazard, and he's fled before anything more serious could occur.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tom Cruise's Dramatic Exit From Residence

Photo of Kate Middleton, Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

The A-lister is said to be eyeing a new residence near Prince William and Middleton.

One area that is appealing to the Scientology member is the area surrounding Kensington Palace – the Prince and Princess of Wales' former main abode, and where they still have an apartment, which is crammed with prominent people.

Kensington Palace Gardens houses numerous embassies, including those of Russia and India, plus billionaires such as Tamara Ecclestone and Roman Abramovich. It’s guarded by armed police 24-7 and is one of the most expensive residential streets in the world.

"The physical property defects create a compounding impact on Cruise. The high-profile crime in the area, including the recent heist in the building itself, compounds a valuation detriment to Cruise," luxury interior designer and international relocation expert Leigh Ann Raines explained.

"While personal safety of self, family, and guests is of utmost importance, this valuable asset is increasingly less valuable.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Tom Cruise, Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Middleton still have a place near the area surrounding Kensington Palace.

"The recent burglary was likely the last straw for Cruise, who was keenly aware of the building's defects. Having the building accessible to workers en masse only weakens security for the residents."

Raines continued: "Relocating before reparations began was a wise move for Cruise, both personally and financially.

"Other Central London addresses with private roads and increased security, from Regent's Park to Kensington Palace Gardens, are well suited for risk-averse clientele like Cruise."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise Made the Right Decision

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Maryam d'Abo

EXCLUSIVE: 007 Racism Row — How Former Bond Girl Has Plunged Franchise Into Fresh Cancel Culture Bust-Up

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Morgan Fairchild

EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Branded '80s Soap Star Morgan Fairchild His 'Ideal Woman' — As Iconic TV Star's Link to Vile Pedo Exposed

After viewing legal and planning docs, Raines noted Cruise was right to take a running jump from One Hyde Park, where he'd lived for the last five years.

Raines added: "Clearly, there was overwhelming evidence of faulty construction practices. When mechanicals – such as heating, electrical, plumbing – have to be repaired, there is a snowball effect. Those mechanicals are located behind walls, ceilings, and under floors.

"Plumbing is the worst, because it requires ripping up both floors and walls, and these addresses have a lot of marble flooring. Any type of tile or marble flooring can be even more expensive and cumbersome to rip up and repair."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's A Nightmare'

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

"In multi-storied buildings, pipes are beneath, above, and vertically within the walls, depending on what type of repairs are needed and where," Raines explained. "This could involve removing wood paneling, plasterboard, and joinery, that must then be restored.

"Bottom line, it's a nightmare!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.