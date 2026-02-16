EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Dramatic Exit From $455K-a-Month 'Security Risk' Penthouse After Armed Robbery — As Actor Now Eyeing Up Living Next to William and Kate

Tom Cruise was forced to move out of his ultra luxurious London penthouse as it has become a "risk to his life" – and is now eyeing a home next to Prince William and Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Top Gun star suddenly bolted from his rental home at the exclusive One Hyde Park development, which is said to cost him $455,000-a-month, after a machete-wielding robbery at the Rolex store on the ground floor.

Cruise is believed to have fled the One Hyde Park development following an armed robbery.

The star was already reeling from a High Court legal victory taken on by residents in the condo for $48million worth of defects. While this was good news for homeowners, it meant the live-in tenants were facing up to 10 years of extensive repairs. Now we can reveal for the first time the inside story of Cruise's dramatic exit, which has led the 63-year-old to look at more low-key homes in posh central London. As there's no bigger A-lister on the planet than Cruise, the building would have been too much of a security hazard, and he's fled before anything more serious could occur.

Inside Tom Cruise's Dramatic Exit From Residence

The A-lister is said to be eyeing a new residence near Prince William and Middleton.

One area that is appealing to the Scientology member is the area surrounding Kensington Palace – the Prince and Princess of Wales' former main abode, and where they still have an apartment, which is crammed with prominent people. Kensington Palace Gardens houses numerous embassies, including those of Russia and India, plus billionaires such as Tamara Ecclestone and Roman Abramovich. It’s guarded by armed police 24-7 and is one of the most expensive residential streets in the world. "The physical property defects create a compounding impact on Cruise. The high-profile crime in the area, including the recent heist in the building itself, compounds a valuation detriment to Cruise," luxury interior designer and international relocation expert Leigh Ann Raines explained. "While personal safety of self, family, and guests is of utmost importance, this valuable asset is increasingly less valuable.

Prince William and Middleton still have a place near the area surrounding Kensington Palace.

"The recent burglary was likely the last straw for Cruise, who was keenly aware of the building's defects. Having the building accessible to workers en masse only weakens security for the residents." Raines continued: "Relocating before reparations began was a wise move for Cruise, both personally and financially. "Other Central London addresses with private roads and increased security, from Regent's Park to Kensington Palace Gardens, are well suited for risk-averse clientele like Cruise."

Tom Cruise Made the Right Decision

After viewing legal and planning docs, Raines noted Cruise was right to take a running jump from One Hyde Park, where he'd lived for the last five years. Raines added: "Clearly, there was overwhelming evidence of faulty construction practices. When mechanicals – such as heating, electrical, plumbing – have to be repaired, there is a snowball effect. Those mechanicals are located behind walls, ceilings, and under floors. "Plumbing is the worst, because it requires ripping up both floors and walls, and these addresses have a lot of marble flooring. Any type of tile or marble flooring can be even more expensive and cumbersome to rip up and repair."

'It's A Nightmare'

Source: MEGA