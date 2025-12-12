EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Tom Cruise's A-list Dating Wish List! Single Star Has His Eyes On Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie After Split From Ana de Armas
Dec. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise is eyeing his next high-profile romance, following his recent split from Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider revealed the action star, 63, "was crushed when things ended, but he's ready to find someone new and he's being very proactive."
Tom’s Romantic Wishlist Goes Hollywood
Cruise, who was based in the U.K. until recently, "would love to be with a woman from British high society," noted the insider.
"But that's not as easy to arrange as someone from the movie business, and there are so many gorgeous women he admired, like Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez."
Cruise Eyes Theron
According to the insider, Cruise also has his eye on Charlize Theron, who enthusiastically agreed in 2023, Cruise should join her in the Fast and Furious franchise.
"People in Tom's world have been telling him to reach out to Charlize ever since, and now he's saying he's going to do it," the source addded.