Tom Cruise Death Shock: A-Lister 'Hit for Six' After Iconic And Fiendishly Clever 'Mission: Impossible' Score Maestro Passes Away

A source said: "Tom was devastated when he heard the news, Schifrin played such a huge role in the global success of the franchise.

"He will ensure the musician is very much cemented into the legacy of the movies."

The Argentine won four Grammys and was nominated for six Oscars, including five for original score for Cool Hand Luke, The Fox, Voyage of the Damned, The Amityville Horror and The Sting II.

He also wrote the grand finale musical performance for the 1990 soccer World Cup in Italy, in which the Three Tenors Plcido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti and Jos Carreras sang together for the first time.

The work became one of the biggest sellers in the history of classical music.