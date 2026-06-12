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EXCLUSIVE: Bold Tom Brady's Edgy New Look — All-American Hero 'Now Obsessed With Catwalk and Couture'

tom brady new look catwalk couture obsession claims
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's new look has fueled claims the NFL icon is now obsessed with catwalk and couture.

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June 12 2026, Updated 6:15 a.m. ET

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All-American football hero Tom Brady is obsessed with the Gucci clothes he modeled during his recent runway debut – a sharp style that cheeky fans have dubbed leather daddy chic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Brady Embraced Jokes and Memes After Eye-Catching Runway Debut

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Tom Brady reportedly embraced the Gucci look he wore during his runway debut and enjoyed the attention it generated.
Source: IWC Schaffhausen/MEGA

Tom Brady allegedly embraced the Gucci look he wore during his runway debut and enjoyed the attention it generated.

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The retired NFL champ, 48, also loved every bit of attention he received from his catwalk stint – even the online jokes and memes, sources said.

"Tom was completely into the look," an insider said. "He thought it was sexy, edgy and hilarious all at once. After the show, he even joked about taking the outfit home with him.

"For decades, Tom carefully protected that clean-cut persona. Now he's experimenting, taking risks, and having fun with fashion and celebrity culture in a way we've never really seen before."

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The retired NFL champion is reportedly experimenting with fashion and taking more public style risks than in the past.
Source: Courtesy Christopher Cloos/MEGA

The retired NFL champion is reportedly experimenting with fashion and taking more public style risks than in the past.

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As Brady fans know, the NFL icon's ex-wife is Gisele Bündchen – one of the most famous supermodels in the industry.

Following his catwalk debut, fans quickly mocked the football star's walk and compared it to the legendary model.

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