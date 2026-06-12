EXCLUSIVE: Bold Tom Brady's Edgy New Look — All-American Hero 'Now Obsessed With Catwalk and Couture'

The retired NFL champ, 48, also loved every bit of attention he received from his catwalk stint – even the online jokes and memes, sources said.

"Tom was completely into the look," an insider said. "He thought it was sexy, edgy and hilarious all at once. After the show, he even joked about taking the outfit home with him.

"For decades, Tom carefully protected that clean-cut persona. Now he's experimenting, taking risks, and having fun with fashion and celebrity culture in a way we've never really seen before."