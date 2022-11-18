Exes Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Luz Foundation Gave Less Than .1% Of Their Combined Worth To Charity Between 2007 & 2019

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s foundation reportedly gave a minuscule .1% of their combined worth to charities in 12 years from 2007 to 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come in the wake of the former couple’s shocking split, which saw the pair divide an estimated $770 million in assets in their divorce settlement, public records show Tom and Gisele’s Luz Foundation only gave a series of small grants and donations to several charities since its inception.