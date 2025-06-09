EXCLUSIVE: Watch Tom Arnold Sleazily Boast How He and Hugh Grant Targeted Madonna — By Stealing From Her Instead Of 'F------' Music Icon

"Hugh Grant and I were best friends, so he had just done (the film) Four Weddings And a Funeral and I had done True Lies, so we had something going... (we) went out every night (for) five months in San Francisco," Arnold recalled in the podcast, adding that Madonna came to town to put on a private show and invited the duo.

Arnold and Grant found themselves backstage where Madonna seemed to have plenty of "chemistry" with the British actor, so much so she invited both of them to her suite.

The funnyman continued: "We get in the elevator and I go 'Hugh, I swear to God my feelings will not be hurt if I get out of this elevator right now and go back to our hotel by myself. He's like 'Tom, do you or do you not want to see me f--- Madonna?"