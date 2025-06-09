Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Tom Arnold Sleazily Boast How He and Hugh Grant Targeted Madonna — By Stealing From Her Instead Of 'F------' Music Icon

Composite photo of Tom Arnold, Madonna, Hugh Grant
Source: MEGA

Tom Arnold and Hugh Grant were busted by Madonna trying to steal from her.

June 9 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Tom Arnold and Hugh Grant stole from Madonna as they both waited for her to "freshen up" inside of her suite, at least that is what the Roseanne alum is claiming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Arnold hopped on the What's Wrong with Orny Adams podcast to reveal the wild story, which led to both stars getting booted by the music icon.

Getting Hot With Madonna?

tom arnold hugh grant stole from madonna orny adams
Source: MEGA

Arnold claimed he and Hugh Grant found themselves in Madonna's suite after a concert.

"Hugh Grant and I were best friends, so he had just done (the film) Four Weddings And a Funeral and I had done True Lies, so we had something going... (we) went out every night (for) five months in San Francisco," Arnold recalled in the podcast, adding that Madonna came to town to put on a private show and invited the duo.

Arnold and Grant found themselves backstage where Madonna seemed to have plenty of "chemistry" with the British actor, so much so she invited both of them to her suite.

The funnyman continued: "We get in the elevator and I go 'Hugh, I swear to God my feelings will not be hurt if I get out of this elevator right now and go back to our hotel by myself. He's like 'Tom, do you or do you not want to see me f--- Madonna?"

Stealing From An Icon

tom arnold hugh grant stole from madonna orny adams
Source: MEGA

Madonna had invited both stars to her suite after she appeared to have 'chemistry' with Grant, Arnold claimed.

"He's like, 'Sick around, mate, in about 10 minutes I'll be f------ Madonna,'" he added. However, things took a turn as soon as they arrived at the suite and got comfortable while the Like A Virgin hitmaker freshened up.

Arnold continued: "So we're like making ourselves at home, and Hugh Grant grabs a bottle of $200 champagne and chugs it, and I see a giant white sheet cake there. So I cut the corner piece with the most frosting..."

The 66-year-old then recalled spotting Madonna's "Louis Vuitton luggage in the room, and it sparked up an idea.

tom arnold hugh grant stole from madonna orny adams
Source: MEGA

Grant and Arnold were caught trying to steal from the iconic singer.

"Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" he asked Grant at the time, as the Love Actually star responded, "Yes, let's steal some s---."

Arnold went on to claim he and Grant stole "antique silverware..." until Madonna reappeared from another room and said: "What are you f------ doing? That's my brother's birthday cake, we're going to surprise him with that tonight."

After Arnold attempted to put the piece of cake back, he claimed the singer said, "Get the f---- out of here. You guys are idiots," to which the funnyman said, "You can still have sex with Hugh Grant."

Source: MEGA

Some fans accused the 'Roseanne' alum of 'lying' about the story.

That did not change Madonna's mind, as she pushed both Hollywood stars out into the hallway and slammed the door behind them.

In the hall, I'm like 'God d--- it, Hugh. I'm so sorry, now you don't get to f--- Madonna. He's like, 'Mate, everybody f---- Madonna. We got our god d--- spoons, buddy.'"

Listeners were quick to react to the story, as one person raged: "Ugh, lost respect for both of them," and another added, "This is total bull!"

Others were more on Arnold's side, as they wrote: "He's such a good storyteller!"

