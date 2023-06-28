‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Todrick Hall Fighting Lawsuit Accusing Him of Refusing to Pay $126k Furniture Bill

Todrick Hall is demanding a lawsuit accusing him of stiffing a furniture company be dismissed — with Taylor Swift’s one-time close friend denying he did anything wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Todrick has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to throw out the complaint brought by Showroom Interiors.

As we first reported, in court, Showroom Interiors claimed it delivered furniture artwork, accessories, and other home goods to Todrick’s Sherman Oaks, California rental in 2021. Showroom Interiors said Todrick agreed to pay $196,748 in exchange for the furniture. However, the company accused him of failing to make the payment due on October 21, 2021.

The suit said he then missed the following payment due in November. Showroom admitted Todrick did pay $70k on the bill but still owes an additional $126k. In his newly-filed response, Todrick denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “[Showroom Interiors] breached by not performance its performance obligations contemplated by the contract at issue and/or the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and, therefore, terminated [Todrick’s] performance obligations prior to [Showroom Interiors] terminating his payments.”

Essentially, he argues Showroom breached the deal first which resulted in him no longer being obligated to make payments. The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the furniture in question was delivered to the home at the center of a separate legal battle involving Todrick. The owner of the home sued Todrick in 2022 for alleged $60k in back rent. The suit claimed the dancer agreed to pay $30k per month in rent but had stopped making payments.

The lawsuit shocked Todrick’s followers who believed he owned the home due to claims he made on his YouTube channel. "I have been wanting to buy a home for a very very long time, and this is a dream come true,” he said in the video.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Todrick to pay $102k to his ex-landlord after he failed to show up to court. However, Todrick recently showed up to court and the judgment was vacated. He is currently trying to have the case dismissed.