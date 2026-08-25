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EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Show 'Cast Crisis' as Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Clash

'Today' show faces a 'cast crisis' as Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle clash amid rising tensions.
Source: MEGA

'Today' show faces a 'cast crisis' as Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle clash amid rising tensions.

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Aug. 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Sheinelle Jones may be running out of tomorrows on the Today show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hard-working news anchor has clashed repeatedly with the show's long-standing anchor Jenna Bush Hager and insiders said if that continues, she's bound to be shown the door.

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Hager and Jones Clash On-Air

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Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager reportedly clashed during a recent 'Today' broadcast involving Mumford & Sons.
Source: MEGA

Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager reportedly clashed during a recent 'Today' broadcast involving Mumford & Sons.

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The RadarOnline.com was the first to report friction between the two very different women, and now insiders said the friction may lead to a change in the cast.

The latest clash occurred when it appeared that Jones was about to break a confidence by revealing details of an off-air meeting between the members of Mumford & Sons and the two anchors during a recent broadcast.

But Hager stopped her cold and appeared to jump all over her co-host, abruptly barking, "and we're not saying that. Remember? I got a text that said, 'Don't say that.'"

Viewers have complained about their chemistry, with some calling the pairing painful to watch – and insiders say things are even worse off the air.

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Co-Hosts Clash Over Show’s Direction

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An NBC insider said Jones favors journalism and tougher questions, while Hager prefers entertainment-driven television.
Source: MEGA

An NBC insider said Jones favors journalism and tougher questions, while Hager prefers entertainment-driven television.

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"The fundamental difference is simple: Jenna sees the show as entertainment. She wants big celebrities, authors, travel, fun experiences and the kind of warm, personality-driven television that makes viewers feel like they are sitting in the room with her," one NBC insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Sheinelle is a journalist. She wants to break news, ask tougher questions and bring more reporting into the hour."

They also took very different paths to Today, with Jones working her way up, breaking stories in smaller market jobs, and Hager arriving carrying the famous name of her father – former President George W. Bush – and all of the access that comes with that pedigree.

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NBC Insiders Expect Hager Victory

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Savannah Guthrie's close friendship with Hager could influence producers if they have to pick a side, according to a television executive.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Savannah Guthrie's close friendship with Hager could influence producers if they have to pick a side, according to a television executive.

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"Sheinelle has had to fight for every seat at the table," a source shared. "Jenna was born at the table."

Show sources said NBC also knows exactly what it has in Hager: a recognizable brand, a powerful book franchise and a host who fits naturally into celebrity and lifestyle television.

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Jones Could Be Pushed Out

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Sources said continued tension between the 'Today' cohosts could lead to cast changes before the end of the year.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said continued tension between the 'Today' cohosts could lead to cast changes before the end of the year.

"If producers have to pick a side, they will pick Jenna because she is best friends with Savannah Guthrie and Savannah is the boss of NBC news," a television executive said.

"That would mean Sheinelle is moved, reassigned and ultimately pushed out."

The tension has reportedly been an issue with executives, and sources said that if it continues, it will threaten the family-friendly reputation of the brand and lead to changes "before the end of the year."

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