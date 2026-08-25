EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Show 'Cast Crisis' as Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Clash

The RadarOnline.com was the first to report friction between the two very different women, and now insiders said the friction may lead to a change in the cast.

The latest clash occurred when it appeared that Jones was about to break a confidence by revealing details of an off-air meeting between the members of Mumford & Sons and the two anchors during a recent broadcast.

But Hager stopped her cold and appeared to jump all over her co-host, abruptly barking, "and we're not saying that. Remember? I got a text that said, 'Don't say that.'"

Viewers have complained about their chemistry, with some calling the pairing painful to watch – and insiders say things are even worse off the air.