EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager 'Masterminding Power Climb at Flagship NBC Daytime Show'

Ambitious Today host Jenna Bush Hager is secretly masterminding a full-scale power climb at the NBC daytime show – by playing America's sweetheart on camera, while becoming one of the most calculating and quietly powerful behind-the-scenes figures in morning television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the offspring of former POTUS George W. Bush began with a cushy "president's daughter" gig, but Hager is now deeply embedded in nearly every corner of the Today franchise.