EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager 'Masterminding Power Climb at Flagship NBC Daytime Show'
June 7 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Ambitious Today host Jenna Bush Hager is secretly masterminding a full-scale power climb at the NBC daytime show – by playing America's sweetheart on camera, while becoming one of the most calculating and quietly powerful behind-the-scenes figures in morning television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the offspring of former POTUS George W. Bush began with a cushy "president's daughter" gig, but Hager is now deeply embedded in nearly every corner of the Today franchise.
Savannah Friendship Boosts Jenna's Power
Sources said executives increasingly trust Hager because she plays the game carefully and avoids public conflict, but added she also knows the power sits with her show pal, Savannah Guthrie.
"Savannah is the most important person at NBC News – and Jenna is her best friend," an insider said. "That relationship changed everything."
According to sources, the two women operate as a tight alliance, protecting each other while strategically pushing rivals aside, and Hager's growing influence coincided with Hoda Kotb leaving Today.
Jenna's Influence Continues Expanding Rapidly
"Jenna acts harmless, but she is incredibly savvy," a source whispers. "She knows how to charm executives, stay close to power, and slowly position herself exactly where she wants to be."
Now NBC is using her everywhere – from major interviews to specials – as her influence expands far beyond the fourth hour.