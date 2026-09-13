EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Jealous of Tom Holland's Movie Success'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Screen hero Tom Holland is having a major moment with the blockbusters Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, and sources said Timothée Chalamet is envious of his pal's status as Hollywood's new It boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Holland's Career and Marriage Put Him on Top
"Timothée has been the young actor everyone wanted for a while," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Now Tom has the franchise, the prestige movie, the box office and the global audience. That's hard to compete with."
In addition to his red-hot career, Holland is also half of Tinseltown's hottest young couple with popular wife Zendaya.
Chalamet has been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner for over three years.
Holland's Rise Fuels Rivalry With Chalamet
"Tom is now the guy everyone wants," said the insider. "That changes the calls, the scripts and the meetings. Timothée notices."
Another source said: "There's definitely competitive energy. Tom isn't trying to take Timothée's place. But he may just be taking it anyway."