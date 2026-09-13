EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Jealous of Tom Holland's Movie Success'

"Timothée has been the young actor everyone wanted for a while," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Now Tom has the franchise, the prestige movie, the box office and the global audience. That's hard to compete with."

In addition to his red-hot career, Holland is also half of Tinseltown's hottest young couple with popular wife Zendaya.

Chalamet has been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner for over three years.