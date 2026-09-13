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EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Jealous of Tom Holland's Movie Success'

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly jealous of Tom Holland's movie success as both stars rise in cinema.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly jealous of Tom Holland's movie success as both stars rise in cinema.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Screen hero Tom Holland is having a major moment with the blockbusters Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, and sources said Timothée Chalamet is envious of his pal's status as Hollywood's new It boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Timothée Chalamet reportedly notices Tom Holland's rising Hollywood status.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Timothée Chalamet reportedly notices Tom Holland's rising Hollywood status.

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"Timothée has been the young actor everyone wanted for a while," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Now Tom has the franchise, the prestige movie, the box office and the global audience. That's hard to compete with."

In addition to his red-hot career, Holland is also half of Tinseltown's hottest young couple with popular wife Zendaya.

Chalamet has been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner for over three years.

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Zendaya and Holland are described as one of Tinseltown's hottest young couples.
Source: Yamak Perea/ Eyepix Group / MEGA

Zendaya and Holland are described as one of Tinseltown's hottest young couples.

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"Tom is now the guy everyone wants," said the insider. "That changes the calls, the scripts and the meetings. Timothée notices."

Another source said: "There's definitely competitive energy. Tom isn't trying to take Timothée's place. But he may just be taking it anyway."

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