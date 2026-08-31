EXCLUSIVE: Is Hollywood Falling Out of Love With Timothée Chalamet?
Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Hollywood has cooled on "It Boy" Timothée Chalamet after some clumsy missteps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even though he's already been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars, industry insiders said the 30-year-old seems more "focused" on fame than his acting career.
Timothée Faces Backlash Over Celebrity Lifestyle
"The feeling around town is that Timothée has become more focused on being a celebrity than protecting the mystique that made audiences fall in love with him," a source told RadarOnline.com.
An avid New York Knicks fan, Chalamet was a camera magnet during the recent NBA playoffs – sitting courtside with busty billionaire galpal Kylie Jenner.
The preening lovebirds also grabbed headlines for wearing matching orange leather outfits to the L.A. premiere of his latest film, Marty Supreme.
But fans rebelled when Chalamet promoted his new ad with betting company Kalshi on Instagram.
"Had to pay for those knicks courtside tickets somehow," one fan said.
Chalamet's Star Power Keeps Growing
Chalamet also came under fire for his comments about ballet and opera earlier this year, saying "no one cares" about the prestigious art forms.
After earning his first Best Actor Oscar nod for 2017's Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet became one of Tinseltown's most in-demand actors.
He landed plum roles in Lady Bird, Little Women and Beautiful Boy, pocketing a whopping $22 million for starring in 2021's Dune: Part One.
He snagged two more Oscar nods for channeling Bob Dylan in 2024's A Complete Unknown and playing a ping-pong whiz in 2025's Marty Supreme.
Hollywood Interest in Timothée Cools
Despite all that, "Timothée cooled off faster than anyone expected," a veteran casting exec told RadarOnline.com.
"Just a couple of years ago, every major script landed on his desk first. That's simply not happening anymore."
Talented Brit Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be today's top choice, said another casting exec.
Holland Earns Hollywood's Trust
Also 30, Holland "has a reputation for being dependable and easy to work with. When you're casting a $100million movie, those qualities carry enormous weight," said the source.
Added another insider: "You're only as hot as your last few months. That's how Hollywood has always worked."