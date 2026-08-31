EXCLUSIVE: Is Hollywood Falling Out of Love With Timothée Chalamet?

"The feeling around town is that Timothée has become more focused on being a celebrity than protecting the mystique that made audiences fall in love with him," a source told RadarOnline.com.

An avid New York Knicks fan, Chalamet was a camera magnet during the recent NBA playoffs – sitting courtside with busty billionaire galpal Kylie Jenner.

The preening lovebirds also grabbed headlines for wearing matching orange leather outfits to the L.A. premiere of his latest film, Marty Supreme.

But fans rebelled when Chalamet promoted his new ad with betting company Kalshi on Instagram.

"Had to pay for those knicks courtside tickets somehow," one fan said.