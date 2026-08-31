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EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Mom Sparks Fresh Family Rift Speculation

Selena Gomez's mom fuels fresh family rift speculation as more tension prompts questions about them.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez's mom fuels fresh family rift speculation as more tension prompts questions about them.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Selena Gomez's unhinged mom, Mandy Teefey, has slammed her daughters in a bonkers Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 50-year-old claimed she's been thrown "in the trash" by her daughters and wishes they would "love me back as much as I love them."

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Mandy Addresses Cryptic Family Post

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Mandy Teefey said she hopes daughters Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey will 'love me back as much as I love them.'
Source: MEGA

Mandy Teefey said she hopes daughters Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey will 'love me back as much as I love them.'

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Teefey is mom to Gomez, 34, and her half-sister, Gracie Teefey, 13.

In the post, Mandy posted a picture of her daughters and called them: "My greatest accomplishments, love me or not. They are the coolest. I [hope] one day they will see what a bad a-- I am and love me back as much as I love them... No matter what I got your back."

She also posted a meme of a doll's head in a garbage can along with text that read: "Me when I have to run the business I manifested."

After commenters bashed her for airing the family's dirty laundry on social media, Mandy claimed the post was just a mom joke about her daughters not always thinking she is cool and advised fans not to read too much into it.

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Mother-Daughter Feuds Span Several Years

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Brian Teefey and Mandy managed Gomez's career for eight years before a family feud erupted in 2014.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Brian Teefey and Mandy managed Gomez's career for eight years before a family feud erupted in 2014.

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Mandy and Gomez have been estranged for several periods over the years starting in 2014, when a family feud was sparked after Selena, then 20, sought new management.

Mandy and her second husband, Brian Teefey, had overseen the starlet's career for the previous eight years as she skyrocketed to fame on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.

In 2018, when Gomez checked into a mental health treatment facility, Mandy says she only learned of her daughter's hospitalization after the media alerted her.

The two later reconciled, and in 2022, they cofounded the mental health platform Wondermind.

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Mandy Denied Wedding Snub Claims

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Benny Blanco and Selena's wedding drew praise from Mandy Teefey, who called their celebration 'perfect.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Benny Blanco and Selena's wedding drew praise from Mandy Teefey, who called their celebration 'perfect.'

The "trash" post comes a year after Mandy pushed back at "ludicrous" claims that she was snubbed at the Only Murders in the Building star's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, 38, last September.

"What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know." Mandy posted on Instagram.

She revealed it was Gomez's grandfather, David Cornett, who walked her down the aisle, which she called "a fairytale come true."

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