EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Mom Sparks Fresh Family Rift Speculation

The 50-year-old claimed she's been thrown "in the trash" by her daughters and wishes they would "love me back as much as I love them."

Mandy Teefey said she hopes daughters Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey will 'love me back as much as I love them.'

Teefey is mom to Gomez, 34, and her half-sister, Gracie Teefey, 13.

In the post, Mandy posted a picture of her daughters and called them: "My greatest accomplishments, love me or not. They are the coolest. I [hope] one day they will see what a bad a-- I am and love me back as much as I love them... No matter what I got your back."

She also posted a meme of a doll's head in a garbage can along with text that read: "Me when I have to run the business I manifested."

After commenters bashed her for airing the family's dirty laundry on social media, Mandy claimed the post was just a mom joke about her daughters not always thinking she is cool and advised fans not to read too much into it.