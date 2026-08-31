EXCLUSIVE: Donna Mills 'Urging Nicollette Sheridan to Join Her on Adult Site'

Knots Landing legend Donna Mills , 85, is encouraging former costar Michele Lee , 84, to join her on an adult site with an account of her own, as she's convinced fans would love a castmate reunion on the digital platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donna Mills is encouraging Michele Lee to join her on the platform for a 'Knots Landing' reunion.

While some people consider the site risqué due to the presence of many adult content creators, an insider said: "Donna keeps telling her friends it's just another way to connect directly with fans."

Days after announcing her plans for the adult site, she opened up about some of the "wildest" requests she’s received.

“Somebody wants me to film or film myself stomping the grapes,” she told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.