Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donna Mills
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donna Mills 'Urging Nicollette Sheridan to Join Her on Adult Site'

Donna Mills is reportedly urging Nicollette Sheridan to join her on an adult site after her own debut.
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills is reportedly urging Nicollette Sheridan to join her on an adult site after her own debut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 31 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Knots Landing legend Donna Mills, 85, is encouraging former costar Michele Lee, 84, to join her on an adult site with an account of her own, as she's convinced fans would love a castmate reunion on the digital platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donna Reveals Her Wildest Fan Request

Article continues below advertisement
Donna Mills is encouraging Michele Lee to join her on the platform for a 'Knots Landing' reunion.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Donna Mills is encouraging Michele Lee to join her on the platform for a 'Knots Landing' reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

While some people consider the site risqué due to the presence of many adult content creators, an insider said: "Donna keeps telling her friends it's just another way to connect directly with fans."

Days after announcing her plans for the adult site, she opened up about some of the "wildest" requests she’s received.

“Somebody wants me to film or film myself stomping the grapes,” she told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.

Article continues below advertisement

Donna Teases a 'Knots Landing' Reunion

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Rosie O'Donnell's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' guest stint sparks tension as her television return draws concern.

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Guest Stint Sparks Tension

A Denver theater removed Lauren Boebert from 'Beetlejuice: The Musical' in 2023 for vaping, recording and causing a disturbance.

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Hit With New Child Exploitation Charges

Article continues below advertisement
The former soap star said her page will not feature explicit content.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The former soap star said her page will not feature explicit content.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She's even been teasing Michele Lee, saying they should reunite there and give fans a little Knots Landing nostalgia."

The former soap vixen has repeatedly emphasized that her page won't feature explicit content.

An insider noted: "If she gets Michele Lee to join her, that might be the most unexpected TV reunion of the year."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.