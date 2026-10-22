EXCLUSIVE: Tim Tebow Cuts Ties With Firm Amid Predatory Claims

Several of those who attended said they were prodded into spending far more than they can afford for the courses.

Confronted by journalists after an investigative report into the company went public, Tebow called the allegation "extremely, extremely serious," and said that he had instructed his team to "conduct an investigation" into the allegations.

The report by former ESPN personality Pablo Torre for Mother Jones revealed courses were priced at upwards of $20,000, and that potential customers were pushed to borrow thousands of dollars from "third-party lenders" to pay the exorbitant fees.

Numerous customers also reportedly claimed they saw no return on their investments and were put under "intense pressure" to make massive financial decisions – with one customer even saying the Life Surge staff said "the devil" was fueling their hesitation in moving forward.

Life Surge has denied all the allegations.