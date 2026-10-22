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EXCLUSIVE: Tim Tebow Cuts Ties With Firm Amid Predatory Claims

Tim Tebow distances himself from a firm facing predatory allegations amid mounting controversy.
Source: MEGA

Tim Tebow distances himself from a firm facing predatory allegations amid mounting controversy.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Tim Tebow is red-faced after being caught up in an embarrassing partnership with a company accused of using him to lure devout Christians in predatory investment programs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and New York Jets quarterback has "paused" his relationship with the faith-based Life Surge organization after he was identified as one of several Christian celebrities who speak at company events to promote its financial literacy programs.

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Tim Tebow paused his partnership with Life Surge following allegations of predatory financial practices.
Source: @KimiaJoon / MEGA

Tim Tebow paused his partnership with Life Surge following allegations of predatory financial practices.

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Several of those who attended said they were prodded into spending far more than they can afford for the courses.

Confronted by journalists after an investigative report into the company went public, Tebow called the allegation "extremely, extremely serious," and said that he had instructed his team to "conduct an investigation" into the allegations.

The report by former ESPN personality Pablo Torre for Mother Jones revealed courses were priced at upwards of $20,000, and that potential customers were pushed to borrow thousands of dollars from "third-party lenders" to pay the exorbitant fees.

Numerous customers also reportedly claimed they saw no return on their investments and were put under "intense pressure" to make massive financial decisions – with one customer even saying the Life Surge staff said "the devil" was fueling their hesitation in moving forward.

Life Surge has denied all the allegations.

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Tim Tebow Claims He Was 'Caught Off Guard' by Allegations

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Tebow called the allegations against Life Surge 'extremely, extremely serious' and instructed his team to investigate.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Tebow called the allegations against Life Surge 'extremely, extremely serious' and instructed his team to investigate.

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Tebow, who is now a popular announcer for ABC and ESPN, did not immediately deny that he knew about the alleged predatory tactics when he was confronted by reporters after the news broke.

"Honestly, I was at an anti-human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving as we were flying to Alabama for [an] event," Tebow said. "And kind of caught off guard with some of it, and I think that's why we're trying to understand more of the facts to really learn it."

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Tim Tebow Distances Himself From Life Surge Amid Allegations

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The former NFL quarterback said his involvement with Life Surge was motivated by his desire to share his Christian faith.
Source: Atlanta Pictures / MEGA

The former NFL quarterback said his involvement with Life Surge was motivated by his desire to share his Christian faith.

Still, he has put distance between himself and the company and says he is trying to get his head around the allegations.

He told his loyal followers: "My heart... was to be able to share something that I love to share, which is the love of Christ and the good news of the gospel. And so I think it's really important that we can really understand all the facts and details of it."

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