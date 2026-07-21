EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauls Scarred Rival — Golf Icon Sheds No Tears as Phil Mickelson's Sexcapades Steal Scandal Spotlight

Tiger Woods has zero sympathy for golf rival Phil Mickelson as the linksman's reputation is rocked by s-x misconduct allegations – and Woods' even gloating to pals that it's about time karma kicked the ballsy jock where it hurts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, 50-year-old Woods is currently grappling with the fallout from his March arrest in Florida for misdemeanor DUI with property damage, having pleaded not guilty to all charges – in addition to supporting girlfriend Vanessa Trump through her breast cancer battle.

He's also endured past divorce drama and grappled with a dependence on painkillers.