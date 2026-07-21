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EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauls Scarred Rival — Golf Icon Sheds No Tears as Phil Mickelson's Sexcapades Steal Scandal Spotlight

Tiger Woods is allegedly unfazed as Phil Mickelson's alleged sex scandal grabs the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is allegedly unfazed as Phil Mickelson's alleged s-x scandal grabs the spotlight.

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July 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Tiger Woods has zero sympathy for golf rival Phil Mickelson as the linksman's reputation is rocked by s-x misconduct allegations – and Woods' even gloating to pals that it's about time karma kicked the ballsy jock where it hurts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, 50-year-old Woods is currently grappling with the fallout from his March arrest in Florida for misdemeanor DUI with property damage, having pleaded not guilty to all charges – in addition to supporting girlfriend Vanessa Trump through her breast cancer battle.

He's also endured past divorce drama and grappled with a dependence on painkillers.

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Phil's Scandal Worries Tiger Woods

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Tiger Woods is reportedly taking no pity on Phil Mickelson amid the golfer's misconduct controversy.
Source: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Tiger Woods is reportedly taking no pity on Phil Mickelson amid the golfer's misconduct controversy.

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"Tiger is currently in the process of piecing his life back together while taking care of Vanessa, continuing his rehabilitation and trying to avoid conflict and negativity at all costs. But he's well aware of this giant scandal that's erupted around Phil," an said says.

Mickelson, 56, has been accused of showing a nude photo of himself on his cell phone to golfer Pat Perez's now-estranged wife, Ashley, in 2015. The bombshell claim came days after he ceased being a member of an exclusive California country club after being accused of making nonconsensual physical contact with a female employee in the clubhouse.

The three-time Masters champion also left two other swanky golf clubs in Southern California for reasons that remain unclear. Mickelson insists he left the clubs of his own accord and has rejected claims he flashed a nude photo at Ashley.

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Phil's Camp Denies Allegations

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Mickelson denied claims he showed Ashley Perez a nude photo and disputed the allegations against him.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Mickelson denied claims he showed Ashley Perez a nude photo and disputed the allegations against him.

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His spokesperson has called the supposed incident involving the country club staffer a "misunderstanding" that had been resolved, while his attorney has forcefully denied the allegations.

Mickelson's rep also says the golfer's wife, Amy, continues to support him "with extraordinary grace" and "unwavering love."

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Tiger Still Holds Phil Grudge

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Amy Mickelson continues to support Phil with 'extraordinary grace' and 'unwavering love,' according to his spokesperson.
Source: CD1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Amy Mickelson continues to support Phil with 'extraordinary grace' and 'unwavering love,' according to his spokesperson.

But when it comes to Woods' feelings on the scandal, the insider shared: "He's not shedding any tears for the guy. In fact, he's privately enjoying the drama and saying it's high time [and] it couldn't have happened to a more suitable person.

"Everyone knows that Phil was quick to revel in Tiger's downfall all those years ago. It's something Tiger's never forgotten or forgiven. There's a side of him that's feeling vindicated."

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