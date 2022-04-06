T.I.'s Accuser Sabrina Peterson Says She's 'Triggered' After Seeing Him Go Off On Comedian Joking About Abuse Allegations

Sabrina Peterson, who is suing T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris for defamation, said she was "more than triggered" after seeing the rapper go off on a comedian for joking about the sexual abuse allegations made against the couple.

"This looks familiar," Peterson commented via social media on Wednesday. "The sad part is if you didn't have that footage his lies would have cost you your career. Love & light! Protect Black women. I was more than triggered watching him walk up on you, but the blessing was he didn't have a gun like he did me. I'm a woman first & if we don't ride for us, then no one will."