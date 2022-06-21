‘The World Was A Different Place After Elvis Shook Hands With Ed Sullivan’ – How The King Used TV To Make Himself A Legend

It was through the power of the relatively new medium that Elvis grabbed the attention of rapt teenagers and their stunned parents, who'd never seen anything like him when he burst onto their screens in 1956.

“He'd figured out how to look right through that lens and reach a TV audience with the smallest of gestures," writes longtime friend Jerry Schilling in Me and a Guy Named Elvis. “This guy was sex, danger and good times all rolled into one.”

That perfect blend of raw talent and effortless charisma took the young singer from his debut on the Louisiana Hayride radio show in October 1954 to gyrating into the living rooms of every family in America in January 1956. “Even [then], Elvis' performances felt historic,” Schilling notes. Viewers may not have been prepared, but Elvis was ready to take the world by storm.