'The View' Co-Host Sara Haines Sparks Backlash After Controversial 2017 Race Remarks Resurface: 'She's Been Problematic'

In the resurfaced clip, Haines remarked, "I’m saying, in this instance, I think the message or the strategy of this is not the right move. If I just disagree on the slightest bit or chime in, people are like, ‘You don’t understand, you’re white,’ and they excuse you intellectually."

“Even though anyone that’s white talking about those things can disclaim, 'I’ve never walked in these shoes,' I do have a brain, and I’m an ally, I want to talk about it," she noted about topics affecting the Black community.

Co-host Joy Behar disagreed, telling her colleague, "You’re more disagreed with, and your opinions now don’t count. It’s not quite the same as discrimination."