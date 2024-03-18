Home > Exclusives Exclusive 'The Valley' Star Michelle Lally Files for Divorce From Jesse, Demands Joint Custody of Daughter Source: Bravo Michelle filed for divorce on March 1, according to docs obtained by RadarOnline.com. By: Whitney Vasquez Mar. 18 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage isn't the only one crumbling ahead of The Valley's premiere. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal their costar Michelle Lally has filed for divorce from her husband, Jesse, days after their fifth wedding anniversary and ahead of their reality TV debut.

The divorce documents obtained by this outlet, reveal that Michelle cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split when she filed her dissolution of marriage on March 1 in Los Angeles. She's demanding joint legal and physical custody of their only child, three-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Source: Bravo Michelle cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Michelle signaled that she believes they can peacefully work out a deal regarding property and debts, citing that the division will be "determined in mediation and awarded to the parties per written agreement," as will other professional costs — like lawyers — related to their divorce. Michelle also informed the court that spousal support will be determined by a written agreement between her and Jesse.

The Bravo newies married on October 12, 2018. Michelle listed their date of separation as October 16, 2023, only days after their fifth wedding anniversary. Her marriage to Jesse is over before the Bravosphere even gets to know them. Their show, which hawks ex-Vanderpump Rules personalities Jax, Brittany, and Kristen Doute as the stars, airs on Tuesday, and follows a group of friends as they navigate their old lives as partiers to responsible adults.

Source: Bravo She wants joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Michelle and Jesse revealed they split last week, but no one caught wind of their divorce until RadarOnline.com obtained the documents. Jesse spoke about their separation, implying they had been struggling in their marriage for years. "It was very hard to have your first kid during the pandemic … mid-lockdown, no nannies, no grandparents helping out,” he told Us Weekly at The Valley's premiere party last week. “It takes a toll on a couple in that situation.”

Jesse also teased that viewers will see their relationship downfall play out on television. “There’s a major story line about our life where I try to work on myself throughout the entire summer to be the best version of myself,” he explained. “And if the best version of myself aligned with the best version of herself, then our marriage would make it. People evolve. If your marriage and relationship doesn’t evolve with it, it will never work no matter how bad you want it.”

Michelle said they had filmed The Valley “a while ago," saying that their marriage issues became apparent during production. “People said, ‘When you watch the show, you’re going to realize how you guys actually are,’ because when you’re in it, you don’t actually know,” she stated last week. “Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues.’”

Source: Bravo 'The Valley' makes its debut on Bravo tomorrow.

"I want fans to know how real we were. We're very authentic," Michelle continued, "We didn't fake anything and we said if we're going to do reality TV, we're really going to open up our lives — the positive and the negative." As RadarOnline.com reported, Jax and Brittany also announced their separation last month, but neither has filed for divorce like Michelle.

