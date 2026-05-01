The film reimagines the Cinderella story by shifting focus from the titular heroine, played by Thea Sofie Loch Næss, to her stepsister Elvira, portrayed by Lea Myren, whose obsessive quest for physical perfection leads her into increasingly grotesque procedures.

Combining historical references with stylized horror, the project garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, despite its modest budget."

Blichfeldt said the film's unsettling tone was always intentional, rooted in a concept she describes as "beauty horror" instead of the "body horror" label now being applied to the shock flick.

She added: "We called it beauty horror, which is both the subgenre of the body horror we did but also this idea that it should always be this narrow place between beauty and horror and how they correlate or how they contrast."