iGaming, as a term, may be unfamiliar to many. However, in practice, most have already heard of the industry. For the unaware, the phrase refers to anything that has to do with online gambling. Under the umbrella of iGaming, we often include online casinos, slots, poker, blackjack, bingo, and more. Some would even say that sports betting is a part of the iGaming industry. With gambling websites getting more popular than ever, we thought it would be good to share some of the most respected game providers and developers in the industry. But first, let’s discuss why these sites are such a hit.

Why Online Casinos Are Getting Big

The main reason for the success of online casinos is that they provide something gamblers have wanted for a long time; easy access. Think about it like this; in order to gamble at a land-based casino, you have to get dressed, travel to the establishment, play, and then travel back home. However, when playing online casino games, the process is simpler. In order to play a game at an online casino, all you really need to do is create a website. You don’t even need to be at home, as there are quite a few gambling sites that are mobile compatible in 2024. That, combined with the ever-expanding game libraries and pretty exciting bonus offers make online casinos a huge hit. But, the game developers certainly play a role as well. So, let us look at the top names in iGaming.

Playtech

Founded in 1999, Playtech is one of the veterans of the industry. They’ve dedicated their time to creating top-quality software for online slot games, poker, live casinos, bingo, and even sports betting. For 25 years, they’ve stood at the peak of the iGaming industry, along with fellow competitors that we will discuss below. Playtech is a public company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index, and operates an income of over 250 million Euros, as of 2023. They’ve provided a ton of noteworthy games, many of which are featured at a vast majority of online casinos. But, the best part about Playtech is that they continue to innovate, even 25 years later.

Just recently, the company has integrated a machine-learning software into their model, in an attempt to help detect and prevent fraud in iGaming. They have donated and partnered with “responsible gaming” charities, in order to help prevent any issues relating to gambling addiction. In 2021, the company also announced that they would be responsible for developing the famous Holland Casino’s online gambling site.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming truly lives up to its name. The company has been at the forefront of several innovations within the iGaming industry. Most notably, they are widely considered to be among the best developers when it comes to live casinos. Evolution Gaming creates software for live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. However, they aren’t only good at live casinos. The company has shown that they have the skill to create a fantastic slot game, as well as some pretty great table games. They claim that their goal is to push limits, which will lead to a more respectable, creative, and open industry. Thus far, they’ve certainly achieved some great things. Evolution Gaming are also no slouches when it comes to sports betting. They provide software for some of the leading online bookies on the market. So, if you are a fan of casinos, sports betting, or anything in between, then taking a look at Evolution Gaming’s products wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Microgaming

Every industry has its pioneers. For iGaming, the company that was there at the start was Microgaming. Their now famous slot, Mega Moolah has often been called the “best paying slot online.” For good reason too, as three out of the five biggest payouts to come from online casinos, were won while playing the Mega Moolah slot, by Microgaming. In fact, Mega Moolah is mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records, for its massive payout. However, Microgaming didn’t just stop at Mega Moolah. They’ve created a slew of slots, with all sorts of different themes, aesthetics, and even mechanics. Microgaming are also responsible for the current slot trend of themed games. If you’ve ever found slots inspired by films like “Gladiator,”or TV shows like “Vikings,” you can bet that the inspiration came from Microgaming’s themed slots.

The most impressive thing about Microgaming is that, even 30 years later, they are still innovating. In 2016, they launched a Virtual Reality game for the Oculus Rift. Though impressive, the game has not caught on, as virtual reality technology is simply not advanced enough to support online gambling with real money. That, and there are some laws that stand in the way.

Betsoft

Another massive innovator in the world of iGaming, Betsoft is a company with a long and very significant past. What most people know them for today is the commitment to innovating, particularly in the realm of slots. Indeed, Betsoft have produced some of the best 3D slots in online spaces. Their games are immersive, accompanied by incredible animation and graphics. As their name suggests, Betsoft have also worked with sportsbooks to create sports betting software. Many top-quality bookies have partnered up with Betsoft, so fans of some of the biggest sports tournaments are free to test their product out for themselves. From classic match bets to live betting, you’ll find it all. Betsoft have also done a great job at creating a safe environment, by delving into the minutia of online security and safety. For their business practices, they’ve won several awards over the course of their existence. Today, they are widely respected, not just by the fans, but by their peers and by online casino and sportsbook operators.

Some Last Thoughts

The four giants mentioned in this article are certainly considered some of the best in the business. But, they are not the only ones who’ve done a great job of providing exciting online entertainment to millions of gamblers worldwide. The iGaming industry is constantly growing, changing, and developing, and we are certainly excited to see the companies and the people who will rise to the top in the future.