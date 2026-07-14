EXCLUSIVE: Haunted by Dennis Hopper — How 'The Pitt' Star is Being Spooked by Legendary Dead Ex

In one dream, "he was at the Academy Awards," the Truth Be Told actress recounted. "He was in a wheelchair and he fell down and it was super upsetting."

It was just one of the times that she says the ghost of Hopper, who died in 2010 at age 74 after a battle with prostate cancer, visited his ex.

While he was dying, Hopper was in the middle of an acrimonious split from his fifth wife, Victoria Duffy. So Katherine ended up spending a lot of time with him, even though she and the Easy Rider star had been divorced for years.

"I was the last wife that he'd been with that he wasn't currently divorcing," she said.

"I think that level of intimacy when you're dying is maybe only something you can do with a partner?" said the Emmy winner, who shared a son, Restless actor Henry Hopper, 36, with her ex.