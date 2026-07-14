EXCLUSIVE: Haunted by Dennis Hopper — How 'The Pitt' Star is Being Spooked by Legendary Dead Ex
July 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa was haunted by ex-husband Dennis Hopper's ghost, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old said the Hollywood star, who she was married to from 1989 to 1992, "would not leave me alone for a really long time."
Heartbreaking Dream Left Actress Shaken
In one dream, "he was at the Academy Awards," the Truth Be Told actress recounted. "He was in a wheelchair and he fell down and it was super upsetting."
It was just one of the times that she says the ghost of Hopper, who died in 2010 at age 74 after a battle with prostate cancer, visited his ex.
While he was dying, Hopper was in the middle of an acrimonious split from his fifth wife, Victoria Duffy. So Katherine ended up spending a lot of time with him, even though she and the Easy Rider star had been divorced for years.
"I was the last wife that he'd been with that he wasn't currently divorcing," she said.
"I think that level of intimacy when you're dying is maybe only something you can do with a partner?" said the Emmy winner, who shared a son, Restless actor Henry Hopper, 36, with her ex.
Ghost Finally Said Goodbye Forever
That may explain why Dennis continued to communicate with LaNasa after he passed, but that changed after one upsetting dream.
"He used to come over to me in a sweat and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did," LaNasa said.
"I felt really weird about it. And then the day that I told someone how weird I felt about it, I walked home an odd way and ran into a gallery that had all of his photographs up, and [there was] a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on winking at the camera."
Ghost Finally Found Eternal Peace
LaNasa felt that was his way of letting her go, and in fact, he only visited her one last time in a dream.
"We were both in a cafeteria in Greece, and he told me that he was okay and that he wasn't in pain anymore and he was good," LaNasa said.
"And I never heard from him again."