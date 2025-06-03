Revealed: The Grim Dead Baby Story Director of ‘The Mortician’ Couldn’t Bear to Include in Horrifying HBO Series on World’s Most Evil Undertaker

HBO's new series, The Mortician, focuses on the disturbing actions of David Sconce, who is the great-grandson of the mortuary‘s founder and son of owners Jerry W. Sconce and Laurieanne Lamb Sconce.

After his professional football dreams were ripped away due to a torn ligament, he decided to run the family business – basically into the ground.

Motivated by his desire to maximize profits to help the business grow, Sconce incinerated multiple bodies in the same chamber.

Due to his disturbing actions, the deceased's family members ended up with not only the cremains of their loved one but several different people as well.

In addition to cremating multiple bodies at once, Sconce was also accused of stealing and selling corpses' gold jewelry and dental fillings, hiring hitmen to attack business rivals and mutilating corpses.