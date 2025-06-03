Revealed: The Grim Dead Baby Story Director of ‘The Mortician’ Couldn’t Bear to Include in Horrifying HBO Series on World’s Most Evil Undertaker
The grim dead baby story the director of The Mortician couldn't bear to include has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the horrifying HBO series was based on the true story of a cremator who went to prison for "mishandling human remains."
The Disturbing Actions
HBO's new series, The Mortician, focuses on the disturbing actions of David Sconce, who is the great-grandson of the mortuary‘s founder and son of owners Jerry W. Sconce and Laurieanne Lamb Sconce.
After his professional football dreams were ripped away due to a torn ligament, he decided to run the family business – basically into the ground.
Motivated by his desire to maximize profits to help the business grow, Sconce incinerated multiple bodies in the same chamber.
Due to his disturbing actions, the deceased's family members ended up with not only the cremains of their loved one but several different people as well.
In addition to cremating multiple bodies at once, Sconce was also accused of stealing and selling corpses' gold jewelry and dental fillings, hiring hitmen to attack business rivals and mutilating corpses.
The HBO series gave viewers a new look at the case and included a handful of interviews from those who were there – including Sconce.
The former funeral boss, now 68, attempted to justify his disturbing decisions and explain his business approach.
Sconce said: "I don't put any value on anybody after they're gone and dead. As they shouldn’t when I’m gone and dead. Love 'em when they're here.
"I could cremate one guy in two hours, or you could put 10 of them in there and take two and a half hours. So what would be the difference? There is none."
The Chilling Story About The Dead Baby
The director, Joshua Rofé, sat down for a recent interview and even admitted, due to the HBO series: "I don't want to be cremated. I know that for sure."
The chilling case from many decades ago included many horrors and disturbing events, some that weren't even able to be included in the series.
One sickening incident came from Louis Quinones, who used to drive a van that retrieved the dead bodies to be cremated at Sconce's mortuary.
He recalled how one day he was in a cold storage room where the mortuary kept bodies on shelves, and he kicked a blanket on the floor aside, not expecting anything to be underneath.
After Quinones felt something under the blanket, he lifted it up to find the corpse of a baby.
After reading the baby's tag on its ankle, he learned he had delivered what was believed to be the infant's ashes weeks earlier to the child's mother after she had paid for a cremation.
Rofé said: "That is another level of depravity."
The Charges
Back in 1989, Sconce was sentenced to five years in prison for mutilating corpses, holding mass cremations at $55 a body and hiring strongmen to assault three rival morticians.
A few years later, he was released in 1991 after serving two and a half years.
Sconce was then sentenced to 25 years to life in 2013 after violating the lifetime probation after he was convicted of having a stolen firearm.
In 2023, he was released on parole.