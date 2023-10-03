'You Have to Stay Calm': Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, 68, Opens Up on Being Carjacked by Gunpoint in Washington D.C.

According to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, officers were alerted to an incident outside of an apartment building in Navy Yard at around 9:32 PM. Cuellar, a Democrat representing South Texas, was not harmed in the carjacking.

The Texas lawmaker claimed that he was approached by three armed men, who demanded he give them his vehicle.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.