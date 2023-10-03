Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Washington D.C.

'You Have to Stay Calm': Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, 68, Opens Up on Being Carjacked by Gunpoint in Washington D.C.

rep henry cuellar carjacked
Source: MEGA

Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington D.C.

By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, 68, was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his apartment in Washington D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned. The jarring incident happened on Monday night in the city's trendy Navy Yard district.

Article continues below advertisement
rep henry cuellar carjacked
Source: MSNBC

Rep. Cuellar was not injured in Monday night's terrifying incident.

According to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, officers were alerted to an incident outside of an apartment building in Navy Yard at around 9:32 PM. Cuellar, a Democrat representing South Texas, was not harmed in the carjacking.

The Texas lawmaker claimed that he was approached by three armed men, who demanded he give them his vehicle.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rep henry cuellar carjacked
Source: MEGA

Cuellar said three armed men approached him and demanded his car.

"As I got out of my car, all of a sudden I see two individuals that just ran to the door because I was just opening up the door to get out," Cuellar told MSNBC on Tuesday.

"They said, ‘We want your car.’ I looked at the one that said I want your car, and he had a gun that was pointed at me. There was another guy with a gun pointed at me. There was a third guy behind me. I said, ‘Sure.'"

MORE ON:
Washington D.C.
Article continues below advertisement
rep henry cuellar carjacked
Source: MSNBC

Cuellar said 'you have to stay calm in these situations' as he thanked the police's rapid response.

"You have to stay calm in these situations," the Texas representative continued. "I gave them the key and they took off. Within minutes, both the Capitol Police and Metro Police were there. I want to thank them. They moved very, very fast."

Cuellar added that the carjacking took place on his way home from a sushi dinner. His leftovers, electronics, and phone were initially seized by the assailants but later recovered by police.

"I hope they do catch them, and I do want to thank the police for their work," Cuellar said of the assailants.

Article continues below advertisement
rep henry cuellar carjacked
Source: MEGA

The carjacking is being actively investigated by Metro PD and USCP detectives.

Axios' Andrew Solender reported on X that Cuellar was staying at "a dorm building in which dozens" of lawmakers live while in Washington D.C., according to a group text that included several of the building's tenants.

Metro Police issued a lookout for "three black males wearing all black clothing" potentially driving Cuellar's white Honda with Texas license plates.

Police further urged those who spot the suspects to "not take action" and instead call 911. U.S. Capitol Police additionally noted the carjacking incident was being investigated by both Metro Police and USCP detectives.

"Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects," a spokesperson for USCP said of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.