PHOTO: Texas Man Who Tragically Died After Being Electrocuted in Hot Tub at Mexican Resort, Wife Remains in Critical Condition
A Texas couple was electrocuted in a hot tub at a private resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, leaving the husband dead and the wife hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail reports that Jorge Guillen, 43, and Lizette Zambrano, 35, both dual Mexican-American citizens who were visiting from El Paso, Texas, were in a jacuzzi at Sonoran Sea Resort when the tragic accident occurred just after 8 PM on Tuesday.
Although the cause and details of the incident are still being investigated, it is believed that a surge of electricity ran through the tub while the guests were using it.
An eyewitness told officers at the scene that she noticed Guillen and Zambrano were unresponsive in the jacuzzi and was shocked by electricity when she tried to enter to check on them.
A video taken from one of the resort's rooms captures the aftermath of the tragedy, with onlookers standing around the jacuzzi and screaming as a woman performs CPR on one of the couple and a submerged body floats in the water.
Guillen was killed by the electrocution, while Zambrano was transported to an a hospital on the American side of the Mexican border where she remains in critical condition.
"As I woke up this morning we received a message from our best friend's mom. A message you don’t want to wake up to. As many of you have seen on social media and the news, a tragic event happened," a friend of Zambrano's wrote in a post on Facebook.
"I will not go into detail here. It would be greatly appreciated if you all could donate to help get Jorge home and help with medical expenses. Lizzette has a ways to go in recovery and we are all here to help her through."
A GoFundMe, which has currently raised $32,706 of its $50,000 goal, has been organized to help with Zambrano's medical bills and transporting Guillen's body back to the United States.
"Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident. Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages. We are asking for your help to bring him home and help with medical expenses for her," the campaign's description reads.
"As Lizzette is in the hospital her mother Maria has remained strong and has been helping during this difficult time. Maria will continue to support Lizzette to make sure she receives all donations. We are beyond thankful for the love and support that our friends have received."