PHOTO: Texas Man Who Tragically Died After Being Electrocuted in Hot Tub at Mexican Resort, Wife Remains in Critical Condition

A Texas couple was electrocuted in a hot tub at a private resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, leaving the husband dead and the wife hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Daily Mail reports that Jorge Guillen, 43, and Lizette Zambrano, 35, both dual Mexican-American citizens who were visiting from El Paso, Texas, were in a jacuzzi at Sonoran Sea Resort when the tragic accident occurred just after 8 PM on Tuesday.