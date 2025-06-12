All A Stunt? Terry Moran Accused Of 'Planning Fallout' as Conspiracy Theories Ramp Up After He's Fired From ABC News For Slamming Stephen Miller

The now-former ABC News star has introduced his new gig, a Substack, which has led to conspiracy theories that this was always his intention.

Terry Moran's anti-Stephen Miller post may have led to his termination, but some believe that was his plan all along, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, June 11, the journalist made clear he would get back to the “important work,” and said in a video: "For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News, as you may have heard, I am not there anymore. I’m here with you, on Substack."

He added: "This amazing space and I can’t wait to get at it. Get into the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country."

The 65-year-old also said he would be publishing his own reporting and interviews as soon as he got "some stuff sorted out."

Even with Moran's positive attitude despite his career taking a 180, conspiracy theorists claimed he never wanted to stick around at ABC News.