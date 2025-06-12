All A Stunt? Terry Moran Accused Of 'Planning Fallout' as Conspiracy Theories Ramp Up After He's Fired From ABC News For Slamming Stephen Miller
Terry Moran's anti-Stephen Miller post may have led to his termination, but some believe that was his plan all along, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The now-former ABC News star has introduced his new gig, a Substack, which has led to conspiracy theories that this was always his intention.
Moran's Career 180
On Wednesday, June 11, the journalist made clear he would get back to the “important work,” and said in a video: "For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News, as you may have heard, I am not there anymore. I’m here with you, on Substack."
He added: "This amazing space and I can’t wait to get at it. Get into the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country."
The 65-year-old also said he would be publishing his own reporting and interviews as soon as he got "some stuff sorted out."
Even with Moran's positive attitude despite his career taking a 180, conspiracy theorists claimed he never wanted to stick around at ABC News.
Publicity Stunt?
"This entire episode seems like a setup. He just happened to make a post that he had to know was going to get him in trouble, a week before his contract with ABC expired," one person suggested. "The fact that a new contract had not been negotiated with only a week to go would seem to indicate he was not going to be picked up anyway. All just a big publicity stunt."
Another Trump loyalist theorized: "Correct. High-priced washed-up liberal news guy trying to create buzz for his new 'consulting' career," and one user raged: "I agree. They have been culling the herd at that lame network. It's very possible he wanted to make a noticeable exit."
"Definitely. He knew he was toast, and he tweeted that leftist propaganda to launch his new career," one user added.
The chaos kicked off on June 8, when Moran ripped Miller, and claimed the top White House official is "one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.
"It’s not brains. It’s bile."
The TV star then called Miller a "world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."
"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment," Moran concluded.
ABC News Staffers In Turmoil
Moran was first suspended by the network following his comments, but then had his contract terminated. The move is said to have rocked his fellow staffers, with some thinking they could be next.
"This isn’t just a firing. It’s a purge,” one senior staffer recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "People are wiping everything, social media, emails, and old files. Even personal text threads are vanishing. If Trump could see it and spin it as anti-him, it’s being erased."
According to sources, the newsroom is now in "full-blown survival mode," with staff making sure there is no proof of anti-Trump bias.
"Let’s be honest. Trump didn’t just get Terry fired. He’s dictating what we can say now," a longtime producer, who did not reveal his name, said.