Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > ABC News

All A Stunt? Terry Moran Accused Of 'Planning Fallout' as Conspiracy Theories Ramp Up After He's Fired From ABC News For Slamming Stephen Miller

Split photo of Terry Moran
Source: ABC News;@TerryMoran/X

Terry Moran was fired... but is this what he wanted the whole time?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Terry Moran's anti-Stephen Miller post may have led to his termination, but some believe that was his plan all along, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The now-former ABC News star has introduced his new gig, a Substack, which has led to conspiracy theories that this was always his intention.

Article continues below advertisement

Moran's Career 180

moran
Source: TerryMoran/X

Moran introduced his new Substack after being fired from ABC News.

On Wednesday, June 11, the journalist made clear he would get back to the “important work,” and said in a video: "For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News, as you may have heard, I am not there anymore. I’m here with you, on Substack."

He added: "This amazing space and I can’t wait to get at it. Get into the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country."

The 65-year-old also said he would be publishing his own reporting and interviews as soon as he got "some stuff sorted out."

Even with Moran's positive attitude despite his career taking a 180, conspiracy theorists claimed he never wanted to stick around at ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Publicity Stunt?

moran
Source: ABC News

The journalist was booted following his wild Stephen Miller post.

"This entire episode seems like a setup. He just happened to make a post that he had to know was going to get him in trouble, a week before his contract with ABC expired," one person suggested. "The fact that a new contract had not been negotiated with only a week to go would seem to indicate he was not going to be picked up anyway. All just a big publicity stunt."

Another Trump loyalist theorized: "Correct. High-priced washed-up liberal news guy trying to create buzz for his new 'consulting' career," and one user raged: "I agree. They have been culling the herd at that lame network. It's very possible he wanted to make a noticeable exit."

"Definitely. He knew he was toast, and he tweeted that leftist propaganda to launch his new career," one user added.

Article continues below advertisement

The chaos kicked off on June 8, when Moran ripped Miller, and claimed the top White House official is "one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.

"It’s not brains. It’s bile."

The TV star then called Miller a "world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment," Moran concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC News Staffers In Turmoil

terry moran abcnews
Source: ABC NEWS

The 65-year-old will look to 'get into the important work' a Substack.

READ MORE ON NEWS
sly stone

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Sly Stone Took to Grave Revealed After Music Icon Died At Age 82 — Including Brutal Drug Addiction and Homelessness

Split photo of Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Real Reason Dakota Johnson Dumped Chris Martin Revealed — And It Has Nothing to Do With Work Schedules Keeping Them Apart

Moran was first suspended by the network following his comments, but then had his contract terminated. The move is said to have rocked his fellow staffers, with some thinking they could be next.

"This isn’t just a firing. It’s a purge,” one senior staffer recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "People are wiping everything, social media, emails, and old files. Even personal text threads are vanishing. If Trump could see it and spin it as anti-him, it’s being erased."

According to sources, the newsroom is now in "full-blown survival mode," with staff making sure there is no proof of anti-Trump bias.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

stephen miller mega
Source: MEGA

Miller was called a 'world-class hater' by Moran in a now-deleted tweet.

"Let’s be honest. Trump didn’t just get Terry fired. He’s dictating what we can say now," a longtime producer, who did not reveal his name, said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.