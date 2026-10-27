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Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giuidce
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EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Claims She Was 'Laced' With Powerful Drug During Airport Scare

Teresa Giudice's daughter reportedly faces an airport drug scare, raising questions about the ordeal.
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Teresa Giudice's daughter reportedly faces an airport drug scare, raising questions about the ordeal.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Teresa Giudice is caught up in a fentanyl nightmare after her daughter Milania Guidice claimed that she'd been "laced" with the powerful drug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chilling police bodycam footage shows Milania, 20, screaming at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her older sister Gia Giudice at a Florida airport on Sept. 23.

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Milania's Airport Meltdown Caught on Camera

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Gia Giudice tried to calm sister Milania during the incident at Tampa International Airport.
Source: @_GIAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Gia Giudice tried to calm sister Milania during the incident at Tampa International Airport.

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According to officers, Milania was experiencing a "mental breakdown" and "suicidal thoughts."

She'd just been released from a mental health facility and she'd run away from her mother and sister, who were "trying to get her back to a rehab facility," police said.

Bodycam footage of the incident at Tampa International Airport also shows Gia, 25, trying to calm Milania, assuring her the officers were "trying to help" them take her "to treatment."

At one point, Milania began shouting at Teresa, who was walking toward her, yelling: "Hurry up, Mom! Why don't you run? Why don't you run? You wanna cause a scene? You wanna cause a scene, Teresa?"

When Teresa, Milania, Gia and the officers got into an airport elevator, Teresa explained Milania "has fentanyl in her system," while the University of Tampa student insisted, "'Cause I was laced."

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Milania's Troubled Past Before Airport Incident

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Milania clashed with Teresa and older sister Gia at Tampa International Airport in September.
Source: MEGA

Milania clashed with Teresa and older sister Gia at Tampa International Airport in September.

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Teresa told officers that the drug was detected in Milania's body sometime before she was treated at a mental health facility under Florida's Baker Act, which "focuses on crisis services for individuals with mental illness" and allows for the emergency detention of a person for up to 72 hours.

Before her stint in the mental health facility, Milania was arrested on May 14 following a domestic dispute at her family's New Jersey residence.

Milania's childhood friend Victoria Zardoya also died unexpectedly in a tragic accident on July 27.

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Teresa Speaks Out on Daughter's Struggles

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Victoria Zardoya's tragic death left Milania grieving the loss of her childhood friend
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Victoria Zardoya's tragic death left Milania grieving the loss of her childhood friend

After the incident, Teresa – who divorced Joe Giudice, the father of their four daughters, after both served time for federal fraud – responded to a request for comment from RadarOnline.com, saying: "Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria."

On Instagram, Teresa, 54, added her "only focus" is making sure Milania "is surrounded by love, family, support and the care she needs."

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