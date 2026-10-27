EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Claims She Was 'Laced' With Powerful Drug During Airport Scare

Chilling police bodycam footage shows Milania, 20, screaming at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her older sister Gia Giudice at a Florida airport on Sept. 23.

Teresa Giudice is caught up in a fentanyl nightmare after her daughter Milania Guidice claimed that she'd been "laced" with the powerful drug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gia Giudice tried to calm sister Milania during the incident at Tampa International Airport.

According to officers, Milania was experiencing a "mental breakdown" and "suicidal thoughts."

She'd just been released from a mental health facility and she'd run away from her mother and sister, who were "trying to get her back to a rehab facility," police said.

Bodycam footage of the incident at Tampa International Airport also shows Gia, 25, trying to calm Milania, assuring her the officers were "trying to help" them take her "to treatment."

At one point, Milania began shouting at Teresa, who was walking toward her, yelling: "Hurry up, Mom! Why don't you run? Why don't you run? You wanna cause a scene? You wanna cause a scene, Teresa?"

When Teresa, Milania, Gia and the officers got into an airport elevator, Teresa explained Milania "has fentanyl in her system," while the University of Tampa student insisted, "'Cause I was laced."