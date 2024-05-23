Late Teen Rapper's GoFundMe Reaches $8k as Mom Details Harrowing Discovery After He Shot Himself While Filming
Donations are pouring in to support the family of Raleigh Freeman III, AKA Rylo Huncho, the teen rapper who died from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound after he was seen on video holding a gun, pointing it at himself and pulling the trigger.
RadarOnline.com has learned that more than $8k has been raised since his death.
The GoFundMe with a $15k goal was launched by the niece of Monica Savage, who is the mother of Freeman, and it was noted that he was her only son.
The Suffolk Police Department did not name Freeman but told RadarOnline.com that the incident took place on May 15 around 10:11 PM. A preliminary investigation which is still ongoing led authorities to believe the shooting may have been accidental.
Detectives are still searching through his phone to better understand what happened. "When I got the news that he had been shot, it was like a total shock to me," his cousin Avis Hawkins shared with NBC affiliate WAVY. "It's still a hard pill to swallow."
The disturbing video circulating on social media showed Huncho rapping while holding the pistol with a green laser light up to his head.
"When I came in the house, and I seen my son in his blood ... I ran across the street, and I almost got hit by a car for going across the street trying to save my son's life," Savage told ABC affiliate WVEC about the harrowing moment she found Freeman on the floor.
"I didn't know he had a gun. I did not know he had that," Savage said, revealing he had big dreams for the future and was pursuing a music career.
Some of his tracks on Spotify include the singles Money Getta, Hellcats SRTs and DOA.
"He had some nice music on YouTube," the grieving mom shared. "He got some nice songs."
Giffords Law Center's Research Director Kelly Drane told Newsweek that cases like his are not entirely uncommon, revealing approximately 76 teenagers die from unintentional gunshot wounds each year.
"I just want my baby back. That's all I want," Savage tearfully admitted. "I miss my baby."
Freeman died on May 16 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to his obituary.
RadarOnline.com has learned that a celebration of life will be held this Friday at 11 AM for friends and family followed by a burial.