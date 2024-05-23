The GoFundMe with a $15k goal was launched by the niece of Monica Savage, who is the mother of Freeman, and it was noted that he was her only son.

The Suffolk Police Department did not name Freeman but told RadarOnline.com that the incident took place on May 15 around 10:11 PM. A preliminary investigation which is still ongoing led authorities to believe the shooting may have been accidental.

Detectives are still searching through his phone to better understand what happened. "When I got the news that he had been shot, it was like a total shock to me," his cousin Avis Hawkins shared with NBC affiliate WAVY. "It's still a hard pill to swallow."