Teen Diver Signs with PADI After Turning Underwater Record Into $500,000 Conservation Effort

Avery Fisher's conservation work has entered a new chapter.

The 16-year-old diver from Tiburon, California, has signed as a PADI Ambassadiver, joining the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, one of the most widely recognized scuba training organizations. With 60 years of history, PADI represents the largest global dive education network, known for rigorous instructor preparation and a strong emphasis on safety and environmental responsibility.

For Fisher, the announcement reflects years of structured training in the water.

She has earned scuba certifications through PADI’s progressive system, beginning with open water coursework and advancing through confined water evaluations and specialty certifications. Each step required classroom instruction, equipment mastery, and supervised dive experience before moving into open ocean conditions.

Her name first gained broader attention in November 2023, when she completed a Guinness World Records underwater record inside the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. The feat, carried out within the aquarium’s tunnel system under official supervision, demanded technical control while submerged and surrounded by marine life.