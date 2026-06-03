EXCLUSIVE: Ted Danson Cheats Death — How Health Scare Inspired Life Changes for 'Cheers' Star

As previously reported, Danson has suffered unspeakable grief over the last several years, as close friends like Kirstie Alley, Rob Reiner and George Wendt passed away.

In January, he was said to have "slipped into a funk" while battling his emotions – a melancholy that doctors suspect may have left him vulnerable to whatever illness eventually assailed him.

"Stress and depression are immunosuppressive," Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com.

But the Three Men and a Baby star said that the unspecified health emergency that brought him to within inches of the hereafter has left him with a new outlook on life.

"It was very humbling and calming, and I'm fine," he said on the May 6 episode of his podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name. "I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently."