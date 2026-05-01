EXCLUSIVE: Read Taylor Swift's Full Leaked Wedding Plans — After Billionaire Bride-to-Be Failed to Keep Them Locked Down
May 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Billionaire bride-to-be Taylor Swift went to extreme lengths to keep her upcoming wedding top secret – but RadarOnline.com can reveal that it seems all the details have shockingly been leaked.
The Love Story singer and football player Travis Kelce are allegedly set to tie the knot in New York City on July 3.
Ultra-Secret Wedding Plans Leak Out
Designed to be ultra-private, the splashy summer nuptials will reportedly be staged in a sprawling arena- or museum-style venue that prevents prying eyes and lenses from getting a peek at the couple and their A-list guests.
According to the singer, they need space: Swift previously admitted her "I do's" with Kelce would be "huge," mostly because she doesn't want the headache of deciding who does or doesn't make the invite list.
Her desire for inclusivity has now backfired, it seems – even after guests were reportedly ordered to sign strict NDAs just to RSVP.
For the record, pal Graham Norton said he was joking when he recently said he had to sign an NDA for the wedding.
Insiders said Swift and Kelce, both 36, are disappointed by the ins and outs of their dream celebration being made so public. Still, added a source, despite the leak, they're refusing to alter their Big Apple plans.
NYC Sparks Swift Kelce Romance
A resident of Manhattan since 2014, Swift has written multiple songs about the city that never sleeps and is often seen enjoying nights out with pals in the metropolis.
"New York has been an important landscape and location for the story of my life," she said. "The inspiration that I found in that city is kind of hard to describe and hard to compare to any other force of inspiration I've ever experienced."
She's shared her love for her adopted hometown with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who now says he likes to "walk the streets and feel the electricity."
Rhode Island Wedding Plans Shut Down
Earlier rumors suggested the pair might swap vows near her $17 million Rhode Island estate, specifically at Watch Hill's Ocean House resort on June 13 – a nod to Swift's famously lucky number.
But those whispers were quieted when wedding planner Tara Guérard revealed she's coordinating the June 13 ceremony at Ocean House where model Olivia Culpo and NFL stud Christian McCaffrey wed in June 2024 – and insisted Swift wasn't her client that day.
Insiders hint Swift's desire for a fully controllable indoor setting is a key reason why Rhode Island was ultimately ruled out – a decision influenced, in part, by what the music superstar witnessed at pal Selena Gomez's recent wedding.
Plans To Keep Details Private
Before the singer, 33, married Benny Blanco, 38, in Santa Barbara, Calif., last September, paparazzi photos surfaced of tents and furniture being set up for her outdoor wedding.
Separate video of noisy helicopters circling over Gomez's venue drew backlash online.
"This is actually so sad," wrote one commenter, with another adding: "Yikes. I hope they get some peace."
While invitee Swift – who announced her engagement to Kelce in August after two years of dating – saw how bad things got first-hand, her fiance couldn't attend because of his gridiron schedule, noting his "friends always [get married] in the summer."
Wedding Invite Speculation
Among the guests expected at the pair's own extravaganza are the Blancos, Gigi Hadid, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the Haim sisters and Gracie Abrams.
One Direction alum Niall Horan has played coy about his attendance.
"I've been invited to a few weddings," the 32-year-old said. "We'll see which ones I'm free for, I don't know."
And if he does miss the big day? Sources said there's no need for disappointment because the entire ceremony will be professionally recorded.
Swift said of the nuptials: "I'm so excited about it."