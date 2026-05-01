Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Read Taylor Swift's Full Leaked Wedding Plans — After Billionaire Bride-to-Be Failed to Keep Them Locked Down

Taylor Swift's leaked wedding plans have reveal details as the billionaire bride-to-be faces exposure.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's leaked wedding plans have reveal details as the billionaire bride-to-be faces exposure.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Billionaire bride-to-be Taylor Swift went to extreme lengths to keep her upcoming wedding top secret – but RadarOnline.com can reveal that it seems all the details have shockingly been leaked.

The Love Story singer and football player Travis Kelce are allegedly set to tie the knot in New York City on July 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultra-Secret Wedding Plans Leak Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan a 'huge' New York City wedding, with insiders saying details leaked despite strict NDAs.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan a 'huge' New York City wedding, with insiders saying details leaked despite strict NDAs.

Article continues below advertisement

Designed to be ultra-private, the splashy summer nuptials will reportedly be staged in a sprawling arena- or museum-style venue that prevents prying eyes and lenses from getting a peek at the couple and their A-list guests.

According to the singer, they need space: Swift previously admitted her "I do's" with Kelce would be "huge," mostly because she doesn't want the headache of deciding who does or doesn't make the invite list.

Her desire for inclusivity has now backfired, it seems – even after guests were reportedly ordered to sign strict NDAs just to RSVP.

For the record, pal Graham Norton said he was joking when he recently said he had to sign an NDA for the wedding.

Insiders said Swift and Kelce, both 36, are disappointed by the ins and outs of their dream celebration being made so public. Still, added a source, despite the leak, they're refusing to alter their Big Apple plans.

Article continues below advertisement

NYC Sparks Swift Kelce Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Kelce shared Swift's love for New York, saying he enjoys to 'walk the streets and feel the electricity.'
Source: MEGA

Kelce shared Swift's love for New York, saying he enjoys to 'walk the streets and feel the electricity.'

Article continues below advertisement

A resident of Manhattan since 2014, Swift has written multiple songs about the city that never sleeps and is often seen enjoying nights out with pals in the metropolis.

"New York has been an important landscape and location for the story of my life," she said. "The inspiration that I found in that city is kind of hard to describe and hard to compare to any other force of inspiration I've ever experienced."

She's shared her love for her adopted hometown with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who now says he likes to "walk the streets and feel the electricity."

Article continues below advertisement

Rhode Island Wedding Plans Shut Down

Article continues below advertisement
Tara Guerard confirmed Swift was not her client for the June 13 Ocean House wedding tied to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Tara Guerard confirmed Swift was not her client for the June 13 Ocean House wedding tied to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier rumors suggested the pair might swap vows near her $17 million Rhode Island estate, specifically at Watch Hill's Ocean House resort on June 13 – a nod to Swift's famously lucky number.

But those whispers were quieted when wedding planner Tara Guérard revealed she's coordinating the June 13 ceremony at Ocean House where model Olivia Culpo and NFL stud Christian McCaffrey wed in June 2024 – and insisted Swift wasn't her client that day.

Insiders hint Swift's desire for a fully controllable indoor setting is a key reason why Rhode Island was ultimately ruled out – a decision influenced, in part, by what the music superstar witnessed at pal Selena Gomez's recent wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Plans To Keep Details Private

Article continues below advertisement
Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco faced paparazzi leaks, influencing Swift's preference for a private indoor venue.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco faced paparazzi leaks, influencing Swift's preference for a private indoor venue.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ray Stevens has cheated death after a serious fall, adding to recent health scares for the country legend.

EXCLUSIVE: Country Legend's Brush With Death — Icon Ray Stevens Cheated Grim Reaper After Serious Tumble

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have reunited as tragedy and their kids help thaw their bitter split.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Reuniting — Tragedy and Kids Bring Thaw to Hollywood's Most Bitter Split

Article continues below advertisement

Before the singer, 33, married Benny Blanco, 38, in Santa Barbara, Calif., last September, paparazzi photos surfaced of tents and furniture being set up for her outdoor wedding.

Separate video of noisy helicopters circling over Gomez's venue drew backlash online.

"This is actually so sad," wrote one commenter, with another adding: "Yikes. I hope they get some peace."

While invitee Swift – who announced her engagement to Kelce in August after two years of dating – saw how bad things got first-hand, her fiance couldn't attend because of his gridiron schedule, noting his "friends always [get married] in the summer."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Invite Speculation

Article continues below advertisement
Niall Horan responded to Swift and Kelce wedding invite speculation, saying 'we'll see which ones I'm free for.'
Source: MEGA

Niall Horan responded to Swift and Kelce wedding invite speculation, saying 'we'll see which ones I'm free for.'

Among the guests expected at the pair's own extravaganza are the Blancos, Gigi Hadid, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the Haim sisters and Gracie Abrams.

One Direction alum Niall Horan has played coy about his attendance.

"I've been invited to a few weddings," the 32-year-old said. "We'll see which ones I'm free for, I don't know."

And if he does miss the big day? Sources said there's no need for disappointment because the entire ceremony will be professionally recorded.

Swift said of the nuptials: "I'm so excited about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.