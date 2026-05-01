EXCLUSIVE: Read Taylor Swift's Full Leaked Wedding Plans — After Billionaire Bride-to-Be Failed to Keep Them Locked Down

The Love Story singer and football player Travis Kelce are allegedly set to tie the knot in New York City on July 3.

Billionaire bride-to-be Taylor Swift went to extreme lengths to keep her upcoming wedding top secret – but RadarOnline.com can reveal that it seems all the details have shockingly been leaked.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan a 'huge' New York City wedding, with insiders saying details leaked despite strict NDAs.

Designed to be ultra-private, the splashy summer nuptials will reportedly be staged in a sprawling arena- or museum-style venue that prevents prying eyes and lenses from getting a peek at the couple and their A-list guests.

According to the singer, they need space: Swift previously admitted her "I do's" with Kelce would be "huge," mostly because she doesn't want the headache of deciding who does or doesn't make the invite list.

Her desire for inclusivity has now backfired, it seems – even after guests were reportedly ordered to sign strict NDAs just to RSVP.

For the record, pal Graham Norton said he was joking when he recently said he had to sign an NDA for the wedding.

Insiders said Swift and Kelce, both 36, are disappointed by the ins and outs of their dream celebration being made so public. Still, added a source, despite the leak, they're refusing to alter their Big Apple plans.