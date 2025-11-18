EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Is a 'Sitting Duck' for WEDDING DAY Heist After Flaunting Diamond Collection on Travis Kelce Date Night

Security specialists are now warning such high-value pieces, frequently publicized in paparazzi shots and social media posts, make her an ideal mark for so-called "schedule burglars" – thieves who monitor celebrity movements to strike when homes are empty.

A former cop who has probed A-list robberies said: "When someone like Taylor wears millions in jewelry and everyone knows when she's out – because her movements are publicized minute by minute – she becomes a textbook target. It's the Kim Kardashian effect all over again."

The reference is to the 2016 Paris heist in which reality star Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole more than $10million in jewelry. French prosecutors later revealed the gang tracked her whereabouts on social media and struck while her security team was elsewhere.

In recent years, Los Angeles and New York have seen a surge in similar heists by organized crews that specifically target celebrity neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, Calabasas, and Manhattan's Tribeca district – often using Instagram stories, tour dates and red-carpet appearances to determine when stars are away.