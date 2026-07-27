EXCLUSIVE: Swift Cashing in On Coupling — Pop Star Taylor Using Wedding Spectacle to Print Money in Breakthrough Brand-Building

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are setting their sights on building their brand as a married couple and growing their estimated $2.1billion fortune on their own terms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an insider, the Blank Space beauty and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, are "taking a little breather right now to enjoy themselves" following their star-studded wedding bash at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, "but as soon as Travis is back in training camp, it will be all systems go."