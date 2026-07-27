Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Swift Cashing in On Coupling — Pop Star Taylor Using Wedding Spectacle to Print Money in Breakthrough Brand-Building

taylor swift wedding buzz billion dollar brand
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is reportedly using wedding buzz to strengthen her brand and expand her business empire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are setting their sights on building their brand as a married couple and growing their estimated $2.1billion fortune on their own terms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an insider, the Blank Space beauty and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, are "taking a little breather right now to enjoy themselves" following their star-studded wedding bash at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, "but as soon as Travis is back in training camp, it will be all systems go."

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Buzz Sparks Brand Frenzy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to grow their brand and fortune as a married couple.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to grow their brand and fortune as a married couple.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "Making such a public spectacle of their wedding was a stroke of genius because it's proven that the fascination with them and the star power behind them is unrivaled. They really are the undisputed power couple of the world right now."

The source said "everyone" wants to team up with Swift and her NFL player hubby – but predicted the twosome won't say yes to everything because "Taylor and her team are far too strategic for that."

Article continues below advertisement

They're Choosing Deals Very Carefully

Article continues below advertisement
Adam Sandler officiated Swift and Kelce's wedding after the couple donated $26 million to 20 charities.
Source: ADM/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Adam Sandler officiated Swift and Kelce's wedding after the couple donated $26 million to 20 charities.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider explained: "The goal is to choose the right opportunities so they can grow their brand and their net worth without jeopardizing the goodwill they've built up together and as a couple.

"They know they're in a very rare position where they can afford to be incredibly picky, and that's exactly what they're going to do."

Eleven months after Kelce popped the question, the pair exchanged vows in the world-famous venue – with the groom's Happy Gilmore 2 costar Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. But before saying "I do," the couple donated a whopping $26million to 20 different charities.

Article continues below advertisement

Star-Studded Wedding Boosts Fortune

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kid killing mexican cult invades america terrifies parents

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Kid-Killing Cult Invades America — Inside the Murderous Mexican Sect Terrifying American Parents

michael ovitz jeffrey epstein weinstein deposition

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ovitz's Damning Silence — Hollywood Super-Agent Clams Up About Jeffrey Epstein in Harvey Weinstein Deposition

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Paul McCartney performed 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' at Swift and Kelce's wedding reception.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Paul McCartney performed 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' at Swift and Kelce's wedding reception.

Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney sang at the reception – with the former Beatle performing the legendary band's hit I Want to Hold Your Hand live for the first time as a solo artist.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Ed Sheeran – as well as football stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

The insider added: "Make no mistake, this marriage means a pile [of] more money is coming their way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.