EXCLUSIVE: Swift Cashing in On Coupling — Pop Star Taylor Using Wedding Spectacle to Print Money in Breakthrough Brand-Building
July 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are setting their sights on building their brand as a married couple and growing their estimated $2.1billion fortune on their own terms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an insider, the Blank Space beauty and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, are "taking a little breather right now to enjoy themselves" following their star-studded wedding bash at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, "but as soon as Travis is back in training camp, it will be all systems go."
Wedding Buzz Sparks Brand Frenzy
The source said: "Making such a public spectacle of their wedding was a stroke of genius because it's proven that the fascination with them and the star power behind them is unrivaled. They really are the undisputed power couple of the world right now."
The source said "everyone" wants to team up with Swift and her NFL player hubby – but predicted the twosome won't say yes to everything because "Taylor and her team are far too strategic for that."
They're Choosing Deals Very Carefully
The insider explained: "The goal is to choose the right opportunities so they can grow their brand and their net worth without jeopardizing the goodwill they've built up together and as a couple.
"They know they're in a very rare position where they can afford to be incredibly picky, and that's exactly what they're going to do."
Eleven months after Kelce popped the question, the pair exchanged vows in the world-famous venue – with the groom's Happy Gilmore 2 costar Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. But before saying "I do," the couple donated a whopping $26million to 20 different charities.
Star-Studded Wedding Boosts Fortune
Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney sang at the reception – with the former Beatle performing the legendary band's hit I Want to Hold Your Hand live for the first time as a solo artist.
Other celebrity guests in attendance included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Ed Sheeran – as well as football stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
The insider added: "Make no mistake, this marriage means a pile [of] more money is coming their way."