EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Wedding Heist Fears in Overdrive As Details of Superstar's Extravagant Nuptials Keep Leaking

Swift, 36, is set to marry Kelce, also 36, on June 13 at her Rhode Island mansion overlooking the ocean, according to multiple reports.

Taylor Swift is facing mounting wedding heist fears as details of her extravagant nuptials to Travis Kelce continue to leak, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the scale and secrecy of the event have already put security plans in overdrive.

The ceremony, expected to host around 150 guests, is set to span the singer's $18million estate and nearby venues, including the five-star Ocean House resort. Planning has intensified in recent weeks as details about the guest list, dress, and schedule have surfaced, prompting concerns among organizers about potential intrusion or disruption.

A source close to the arrangements told us: "Taylor and Travis' teams are intent on locking everything down because too much has already slipped out. When you have this level of celebrity and this much detail in circulation, it becomes a real security concern."

Another insider added the combination of high-profile attendees, as well as the jewels, clothes, and cash that will be available at the event, is making security planning "extremely tight."