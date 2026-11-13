EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Faces Fresh Row Over Scooter Braun Deal

"Of all the producers in the world, Todrick chooses Scooter Braun?" a source said. "Todrick was one of her fiercest defenders. Now he's working with the enemy."

When Braun's company acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019, Hall called his former manager an "evil person."

Seven years later, Hall and Braun are teaming up to produce the Off-Broadway musical 'Midnight.'

"Apparently, friendship has a price tag!" the source said.