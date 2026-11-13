Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Faces Fresh Row Over Scooter Braun Deal

Taylor Swift faces renewed controversy surrounding her past deal with Scooter Braun as tensions rise.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is facing renewed controversy surrounding her past deal with Scooter Braun as tensions rise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift may have just discovered Hollywood loyalty comes with an expiration date.

Her longtime friend Todrick Hall has joined forces with Scooter Braun – the music mogul at the center of her explosive battle over ownership of her original master recordings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Todrick Hall's Shocking Scooter Braun Alliance

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift's longtime friend Todrick Hall has teamed up with Scooter Braun, the music mogul involved in her master recordings dispute.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's longtime friend Todrick Hall has teamed up with Scooter Braun, the music mogul involved in her master recordings dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

"Of all the producers in the world, Todrick chooses Scooter Braun?" a source said. "Todrick was one of her fiercest defenders. Now he's working with the enemy."

When Braun's company acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019, Hall called his former manager an "evil person."

Seven years later, Hall and Braun are teaming up to produce the Off-Broadway musical 'Midnight.'

"Apparently, friendship has a price tag!" the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Bitter Battle With Braun

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Donald Trump,Iran Protesters

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Accused of Feeding Iranian Regime Secret Detainee Files — as Family and Teen Son Sue Over Alleged Deportation Scheme

Jeffrey Epstein,FBI

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-FBI Supervisor's 'Epstein Island' Fantasy Exposed — as DOJ Seeks Nearly 22-Year Prison Sentence in Child Abuse Images Case

Article continues below advertisement
Todrick Hall previously criticized his former manager Scooter Braun after Braun's company acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Todrick Hall previously criticized his former manager Scooter Braun after Braun's company acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Swift and Braun's bitter feud erupted in 2019 after his company acquired her former record label, sparking a high-profile battle over ownership of her first six albums' masters.

On May 30, 2025, Swift announced she had officially bought back the master recordings of those six albums.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.