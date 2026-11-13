EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Faces Fresh Row Over Scooter Braun Deal
Nov. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift may have just discovered Hollywood loyalty comes with an expiration date.
Her longtime friend Todrick Hall has joined forces with Scooter Braun – the music mogul at the center of her explosive battle over ownership of her original master recordings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Todrick Hall's Shocking Scooter Braun Alliance
"Of all the producers in the world, Todrick chooses Scooter Braun?" a source said. "Todrick was one of her fiercest defenders. Now he's working with the enemy."
When Braun's company acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019, Hall called his former manager an "evil person."
Seven years later, Hall and Braun are teaming up to produce the Off-Broadway musical 'Midnight.'
"Apparently, friendship has a price tag!" the source said.
Taylor Swift's Bitter Battle With Braun
Swift and Braun's bitter feud erupted in 2019 after his company acquired her former record label, sparking a high-profile battle over ownership of her first six albums' masters.
On May 30, 2025, Swift announced she had officially bought back the master recordings of those six albums.