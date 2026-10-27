Taylor Swift Uses Her Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction to Reveal She Has Been 'Estranged' From Brad Paisley Since 2007 — After He Filled Her Tour Bus With Live Crickets

Taylor Swift joked that she and Brad Paisley had been "estranged" since 2007 after the country star filled her tour bus with thousands of live crickets during a tour prank.

Swift revisited the story Monday, Oct. 26, while accepting her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at Nashville's Music City Center.

Paisley, who invited Swift to open his 2007 Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour when she was 17, inducted her at the ceremony.

"We've been estranged since 2007," Swift joked before explaining why she had supposedly held a grudge against her former tourmate.

"He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them," she said, according to Rolling Stone. "For months I couldn't sleep. All night I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem."

Swift made clear the feud was never serious. After praising Paisley's introduction, she joked that they could "let bygones be bygones," according to coverage of the ceremony.