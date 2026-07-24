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Home > Exclusives > Taylor Frankie Paul
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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul's Thorny Comeback — Raging ABC Staffers Outraged Over Prospect Network May Finally Air Her Shelved 'Bachelorette' Series

taylor frankie paul shelved bachelorette series air
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul's shelved 'Bachelorette' series may finally air despite reported backlash.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Fuming ABC staffers are outraged over news that the network may finally air its previously shelved season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul, who was embroiled in controversy after disturbing footage surfaced showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen during a domestic dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Insider Claims ABC Is Giving Taylor Preferential Treatment Despite Controversy

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An ABC insider called the reported decision to air Taylor Frankie Paul's shelved 'The Bachelorette' season 'a blatant double standard.'
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

An ABC insider called the reported decision to air Taylor Frankie Paul's shelved 'The Bachelorette' season 'a blatant double standard.'

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"This is a blatant double standard," one insider said.

"If anyone who worked at ABC had done what Taylor did, they'd be fired without hesitation. Instead, she's getting a second chance because executives think she'll deliver ratings."

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Paul's Scandal Could Derail Publicity Tour With Difficult TV Interviews Looming

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An insider said Paul is unlikely to promote her 'The Bachelorette' season on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Paul is unlikely to promote her 'The Bachelorette' season on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

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Paul's scandal is also expected to complicate any potential publicity campaign, as the insider said she'd likely not make the usual rounds on Live With Kelly and Mark and could get mercilessly grilled on The View.

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