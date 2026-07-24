Tom Cruise is living up to his Top Gun image by splashing a fortune choppering his new female “best pal” around Britain – after he “fell in love” with the way she's overcome her disability.

It's all over all right. On May 14, just one day before news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly headed toward a divorce, the singer was spotted house-hunting on her own in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Paul's scandal is also expected to complicate any potential publicity campaign, as the insider said she'd likely not make the usual rounds on Live With Kelly and Mark and could get mercilessly grilled on The View .

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An insider said Paul is unlikely to promote her 'The Bachelorette' season on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"If anyone who worked at ABC had done what Taylor did, they'd be fired without hesitation. Instead, she's getting a second chance because executives think she'll deliver ratings."

Fuming ABC staffers are outraged over news that the network may finally air its previously shelved season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul , who was embroiled in controversy after disturbing footage surfaced showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen during a domestic dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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