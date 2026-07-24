EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul's Thorny Comeback — Raging ABC Staffers Outraged Over Prospect Network May Finally Air Her Shelved 'Bachelorette' Series
July 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fuming ABC staffers are outraged over news that the network may finally air its previously shelved season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul, who was embroiled in controversy after disturbing footage surfaced showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen during a domestic dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insider Claims ABC Is Giving Taylor Preferential Treatment Despite Controversy
"This is a blatant double standard," one insider said.
"If anyone who worked at ABC had done what Taylor did, they'd be fired without hesitation. Instead, she's getting a second chance because executives think she'll deliver ratings."